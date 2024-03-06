Jason Kelce Reveals Why Kylie Didn’t Leave Him in Charge of 3 Daughters During Fashion Week

Proving that mom knows best, Jason Kelce revealed why his wife Kylie didn’t leave him in charge while she went to Milan Fashion Week.

During the latest episode of his New Heights podcast, Jason was asked by his brother Travis if Kylie left his eldest daughter Wyatt in charge during Milan Fashion Week.

“I mean, Wyatt is always in charge really,” Jason joked. “You try to not make her be in charge. I try to discipline her. It’s just hard. It is hard to reason with somebody that has no reason.”

Jason Kelce’s brother Travis then said Wyatt is one of his favorite people to “people-watch.” He also pointed out he loved watching her play with her little sister Elliotte.

Recalling what their father Ed Kelce gave Elliotte for her birthday, Travis said Elliotte and Wyatt went nuts over it. He did say he warned Wyatt to not shoot Eliotte and be careful. However, his eldest niece ended up shooting her younger sister in the side of her head.

“‘Oh no, Wyatt,’ I said don’t do that… [but I saw] the slow turn, and the smile, the joy [on her face],” Travis hilariously recalled. “Ellie was having a blast. She cried for about two seconds and then was right back to shooting it!”

Jason Kelce then declared, “This is why Kylie didn’t leave me in charge of the girls cause there would have been plenty of that. I was not alone with the girls for more than two or three hours at any point in the weekend. Grandma stayed over, Kylie’s mom, thank you… she’s insane.”

Although he can handle his older daughters, Jason admitted that the baby is the one that he needs help with. “It’s really the baby, the infant that for some reason I’m just not as adept at handling. I try.”

Jason Kelce Was Happy Kylie Was Able to Go to Milan Fashion Week

Although his mother-in-law and the babysitter had to pull “lots of extra time duty” to help get through the week, Jason Kelce said he was happy that Kylie was able to go to Milan Fashion Week.

“She doesn’t get any time away from the girls, really,” Jason said. “So, between Vegas for the Super Bowl and then Milan Fashion Week, it was awesome. She went out there with her friend. Killing it!”

Kylie’s trip to Milan came just before Jason Kelce announced his official retirement from the NFL. He played for the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 years. During the press conference on Monday, Mar. 4, Jason opened up about his wife and kids supporting him through it all.

“I think it’s no coincidence that I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side,” Jason said. “Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life. She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and of course, a swift kick in the ass from time to time.”

Jason Kelce went on to praise Kylie for giving her three beautiful daughters and a life that “increasingly” brings him more fulfillment off the field than it does on.