Jason Kelce Admits He Doubted ‘Older’ Simone Biles’ Gymnastics Skills Ahead of 2024 Olympics

Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce revealed that he had doubts about Simone Biles’ at this year’s Olympics. He did so during the season premiere of Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast on Wednesday.

Jason Kelce Reveals Doubts About Simone Biles

Kelce explained how he wasn’t sure if the 27-year-old gymnast would be able to keep up with some of the younger competitors.

“We watched like every [Team USA gymnastics] girl go and do the floor routine and Simone Biles was the last person and I’m like, you know she’s getting older. She’s a little bit… we’ll see how she looks,” Jason admitted to his co-host and brother Travis.

The standout tight end for the Chiefs voiced his disapproval at his brother’s thought process surrounding Biles and her abilities, but Jason continued: ‘I did think that! If you go look at the age of gymnasts, they’re usually not in their mid-20s to late 20s. They’re usually young. They usually don’t age and sustain well later.’

Travis Hits Back at Brother’s Skepticism

Travis was astonished by Jason’s skepticism, informing him that Biles is an “anomaly” – to which Jason agreed.

“She is the anomaly because she jumped higher than everybody and it wasn’t even close,” the retired NFL star said. “Like, you watch all these people do the floor routine, then it’s Simone’s at the end and within the first three seconds you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s different.’”

Travis complimented the Olympic champion on making history in this year’s tournament, becoming the most decorated Olympian gymnast ever. He especially commended her for making a return after withdrawing from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for mental health reasons.

“It’s such a feel-good story knowing the past and everything that she’s

had to go through and just to feel confident and getting back up there mentally,” Travis said. “It’s the best, man. So happy for her. And America is so proud of her, man.”