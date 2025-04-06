Rumors Claim Kim Kardashian Is Suing a Major Pop Singer — But Here’s the Truth

Just after rumors started circulating about Kim Kardashian allegedly suing her, singer Lana Del Rey spoke out about the situation.

According to the rumors, the “legal battle” began when Del Rey was featured in a Valentine’s Day ad campaign for Kardashian’s shapewear brand, SKIMS, in 2024. The reality TV star allegedly filed a $1 million lawsuit against Del Rey for not labeling her Instagram posts with the SKIMS campaign as paid promotions. This led to scrutiny from the National Advertising Division.

However, Lana Del Rey cleared up the rumors, declaring that Kim Kardashian is not suing her. “No no, this isn’t happening,” Del Rey wrote in a comment on an Instagram post from Let’s Get Into It podcaster, Sloan Hooks. “Not as far as either one of us know.”

Lana then stated, “I don’t know where this started but if it does for some reason have to happen because of guidelines – then we will handle it. But never an end to a friendship.”

TMZ further reported that a source with direct knowledge of the situation has deemed the Kardashian lawsuit against Del Rey “categorically false.”

Kim Kardashian Has Her Own Personal Legal Matters

Although her alleged lawsuit against Lana Del Rey has been deemed non-existent, Kim Kardashian has her own legal matters to focus on.

According to NBC News, The Kardashians star is being sued after she mistakenly identified a New York man as a Texas death row inmate through her Instagram account.

The reality star’s attorney shared in a statement that she made the “simple mistake” last February. She used a public photo of a man named Ivan Cantu to “promote” her long-standing commitment to the cause of criminal justice reform.

In the social media post, Kim Kardashian sought to bring attention to Cantu’s case. The death row inmate was convicted of murdering his cousin and his cousin’s fiancée. He was executed on Feb. 28, 2024.

However, the image she used for the post was not of Cantu. It was of a man who lives in Westchester, New York. He shares the same name as the death row inmate.

“The image was taken down almost immediately,” Kim’s attorney stated. “Once the error was discovered.”

The man filed a complaint with the Los Angeles Superior Court. He claimed that Kardashian’s mix-up exposed him “to hatred, contempt, and/or ridicule.”

“Kardashian published and disseminated false information about Cantu,” the lawsuit reads. “That was clearly untrue, erroneous, unfounded, shocking, scandalous, degrading, disgraceful, and/or shameful.”

The complaint revealed that the man has suffered severe emotional damage. This includes anxiety and post-traumatic stress. He also suffered from “loss of reputation.”

The man is suing Kim Kardashian for libel, slander, emotional distress, and invasion of privacy. He also believes the reality star represented him in a false light. He is seeking compensatory and punitive damages, the amount of which will be up to the court.