Jason Derulo Breaks Silence on Mentor Diddy’s Trafficking Allegations

Amid Diddy’s federal investigation, Jason Derulo believes Diddy is innocent until proven guilty.

TMZ reported that a photographer spoke with Derulo in New York City on Tuesday. When asked about how he felt toward the Diddy investigation, the singer said he agrees with the idea that Diddy should remain innocent until he’s proven guilty, should that happen.

Diddy helped Jason break into the industry when he first started out, which might be a reason for his loyalty here. However, many fans are disgusted by this interaction.

“yeah he definitely in on it,” one person said on X.

Another stated, “Diddy looks real bad right now but this guy’s right. Innocent until proven guilty.”

One person even wrote, “Oh Jason not sure what u owe to Diddy & have to go public. But the public won’t forget who backed Diddy once he’s charged. Sure hard to listen to ya Now knowing YOUR backing Diddy.”

Jason Derulo Believes Diddy Is Innocent Until Proven Guilty

Jason Derulo, who broke into his industry by writing songs for Diddy, didn’t have much to say about Diddy’s case.

“Do you feel like people should be giving him some grace?” the TMZ photographer asked him. “Or at least giving him the grace of … saying he is innocent until proven guilty?”

“Uh, I believe in that,” Derulo responded. “I believe in innocent before proven guilty.”

“Do you feel like they’re going too hard on him maybe?” she asked him, to which he did not respond.

Whether or not he’s supporting Diddy through this time is unclear, but he’s certainly not speaking out against him.