Why People Are Flooding Twitter With Pictures Of Jason Bateman To Drown Out News Of Ricky Schroder

Ricky Schroder is in the news again over some dangerous views. Folks on Twitter are ratio-ing him out of existence by evoking Jason Bateman. Here’s what’s going on.

Once On The Same Level

Cast your mind back to 1982. At age nine, Schroder had already become the youngest actor to ever win a Golden Globe for The Champ. He soon landed a lead role on Silver Spoons. The NBC sitcom helped launch a few big careers, particularly for Bateman and Alfonso Ribeiro. Both actors played Schroder’s best friend over the course of the series.

The following few decades brought ups and downs for Schroder. After receiving a few Young Artist Awards for the sitcom, he bounced around television for a while. He scored a lead role on NYPD Blue and fetched critical acclaim for his directorial debut, Black Cloud.

More than his career, however, Schroder became known as one of the few open conservatives in Hollywood. He spoke at the 2000 Republican National Convention alongside Dwayne Johnson and Hank Williams Jr. As politics have turned more volatile in the Trump era, Schroder has stood by his beliefs.

Bateman Finds More Success

Meanwhile, Bateman’s career shot like a rocket. After his early success with Silver Spoons and Little House on the Prarie, Bateman faced a long lull in his career until eventually landed the role of a lifetime: Michael Bluth on cult classic Arrested Development. He picked up a Golden Globe of his own for the role.

After AD, he starred in critical darlings like Juno and Up In The Air. Ozark has brought him yet another wave of acclaim and an Emmy Award to boot. He and Schroder share an inverse career: as Bateman’s success went up, Schroder’s went down.

Museum Meltdown

Schroder’s now known as a fierce anti-masker. He was seen harassing Costco workers over rules they did not set. This week, he flipped out once again. After being asked to wear a mask a the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum, Schroder went off.

He harassed the guards, saying “God’s laws are higher than the federal government’s, but you’re going to enforce man’s laws?” Schroder called them Nazis in a video he posted. The rant caused him to become Twitter’s main character for a day.

Folks on Twitter railed against Schroder and used Bateman to do so.

Since Ricky Schroder is trending again, let's all take a moment to remind him how awesome Jason Bateman is. pic.twitter.com/3IrT4AFPLK — Disgruntled IT Girl 😷 (@Shy_Fox_) March 6, 2022

People used Bateman’s immense success as a tool to needle at Schroder.

Ricky Schroder was recently upset that he couldn’t enter a Costco without a mask.

And Jason Bateman is great in #Ozark .



To summarize, Jason Bateman is in Ozark,

and Ricky Schroder can’t get in Costco.

Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/0dHudwyz7Q — Robby (@robowski5951) March 7, 2022

Another user hopped on the trend to point out the disparity between Schroder and the many successful guests on Silver Spoons.

Ricky Schroder once shared his sitcom with Jason Bateman, Alfonso Ribeiro, Christina Applegate, Sharon Stone, Shawnee Smith and Matthew Perry.



And in spite of all the success that these child actors got later in life, his most notable role as an adult is, "Asshole In Walmart" — hammer_moc (@HammerMoc) March 6, 2022

Whether or not any of this phases him or Bateman is anyone’s guess, but Twitter has its narrative and is running with it.

