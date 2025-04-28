Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Slams Those Who Criticized a Recent Glam Video

Refusing to put up with any more negativity, Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany, had some choice words for those who criticized one of her recent glam videos.

In the glam video, Brittany showed off boxes of outfits put together by her stylist in Los Angeles. All of which was delivered to her and Jason’s Nashville residence.

“Let’s not talk about the shipping bill,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

While some of her followers were blown away by the lavish scene, others criticized the country singer’s wife’s “tone-deaf approach” to the current economic climate in the US.

Brittany and Jason Aldean appeared in an Instagram Story post to discuss the criticism of the glam video.

“I just wanted to hop on here and talk to you guys about the reel that I posted yesterday,” Brittany explained. “Which was basically having a stylist from LA and then living in Nashville, and I was showing you guys the behind-the-scenes of that whole process.”

“Which, a lot goes into that,” she continued. “And I just know what I like to watch on other people’s pages. And so a lot of times I think you guys are interested, and a lot of you I know are.”

However, she admitted to noticing the criticism, calling some people “hateful in everything.”

“I guess I’m so busy in life that I don’t have time to hate on people like that,” Brittany noted. “It’s just not my personality, either.”

Jason Aldean Stands Up For His Wife, Brittany

Jason then stood up for his wife about the criticism.

“Ultimately, it’s your page, and you show your life, our life, what we do,” he said. “And if people like it, that’s cool. There’s a lot of you guys out there that are supportive and cool, and then there’s also a fraction of people out there who are just a–holes and say, like, the most inappropriate, stupid s–.”

He then pointed out that some critics have made comments about his music. “They even say crazy s–, like, ‘Jason, man your new album sucks,’ stuff like that. Crazy stuff. So you just know they’re out there. You just have to take it for what it’s worth, miserable people, but we got some cool ones. Thank you guys.”

Brittany and Jason Aldean are well-known supporters of President Donald Trump. Brittany was a vocal critic of former President Biden and even had a “Hidin’ From Biden” and “Anti-Biden Social Club” clothing lines.

The country singer’s wife was also previously accused of being transphobic by stating she was happy her parents allowed her to go through a “tomboy” phase and not “changing” her gender.