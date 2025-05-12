Jason Aldean Says President Trump Is ‘Not a Big Texter’

Although he claims to have a strong friendship with President Donald Trump, country singer Jason Aldean admits it’s hard to get a hold of the world leader these days.

While appearing on the Taste of Country Music radio show, Aldean said he has Trump’s personal phone number and has even called and texted the president.

However, when asked if Trump gets back to him, Aldean admitted the world leader isn’t a “big texter.”

“A lot of times I’ll just text him when it’s – like [PGA golfer] Bryson DeChambeau is a good friend of his. Maybe [it was] the Masters… Bryson was kind of playing well first couple days and I’d text him, ‘Hey man. Bryson looks great.”

Aldean then shared that he tries to keep things “simple” in text messages, but he talks to Trump about serious topics.

“If I need to talk to him… I usually just call him,” Aldean explained. “But I also know he’s a pretty busy guy, so I don’t just call him for just – ‘Hey man, what’s up?'”

Jason and Brittany Aldean Recently Said President Donald Trump Is Doing ‘A Lot’ They Hoped He Would

Jason and his wife, Brittany, are well-known supporters of President Donald Trump.

Earlier this year, the couple did an Instagram Q&A session, with their followers asking about their support for the president.

“Obviously, you guys know this; we’ve been a fan of his for a long time,” Jason said. “And he’s doing, I think, what a lot of us hoped he would. What he said he was gonna do. And he’s doing that.”

Jason then noted, “I think, at the end of the day, it seems he’s going to save taxpayers a lot of money. He’s saying a ton of our tax dollars are going to waste.”

His wife, Brittany, also said she believed President Trump had tightened security at the US/Mexico border. “This is what I voted for,” she pointed out.

She further added that she’s felt safer since the world leader took office in January. “I sleep way better at night.”