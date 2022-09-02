Fallout Continues For Jason Aldean Following His Wife’s Transphobic Remarks

The backlash is continuing for country star Jason Aldean after his wife, Brittany Kerr Aldean, made a series of transphobic remarks on Instagram. Many big names have spoken out against Brittany, and it looks like Aldean is suffering the consequences. Here’s what’s happened so far.

It all started with a makeup video Brittany posted to Instagram. “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life,” she captioned the video. Aldean chimed in on the comments, “Lmao!! Im glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out.”

Many country stars blasted Brittany for her comments, including Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope. “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging,” Pope wrote on Instagram. “But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their ‘tomboy phase’ to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 26, 2022

Morris also added her two cents, writing, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.” The social media dust-up is also affecting Brittany’s husband.

Jason Aldean Suffers The Consequences

The GreenRoom PR, the country star’s public relations firm of 17 years, just dropped him as a client. Tyne Parrish, co-owner of the company, stated, “Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason.”

“We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music—he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music,” Parrish concluded. All this bad press doesn’t seem to be slowing Brittany down, though.

Brittany Claims Her ‘Words Have Been Taken Out Of Context’

She has shared a series of statements to Instagram, with one saying her “words have been taken out of context over the last week.” Brittany also hit back at the comments Pope made in an Instagram story.

In addition to the post, Brittany also shared a lengthy story tagging Cassadee Pope and attacking gender-affirming care, as well as the parents of trans youths. Brittany’s transphobic comments seem to already had have one negative effect on her husband’s career, but only time will tell if this social media storm will do any more damage to Aldean’s music career.

