jared-leto-breaks-his-silence-about-latest-sexual-misconduct-allegations-against-him

Jared Leto is speaking out about the latest sexual misconduct allegations made against him.

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As previously reported, four women have come forward and accused the actor/musician of criminal sexual conduct. They alleged the offenses occurred when they were teenagers. The alleged misconduct and assault occurred between 2002 and 2016.

One of the women claimed she was assaulted in a motel bathroom by Leto when she was 17. Another accuser said he threatened her with sexual assault when she was 19, when she was unexpectedly left alone in a hotel room with him.

Another woman alleged that she had underage sexual relations with Leto in California when she was 17, which is considered statutory rape. She recalled Leto had “shrugged off” a conversation about the age of consent in the US being 18.

Meanwhile, the fourth woman claimed that the Oscar-winning actor had groomed her. She alleged that he used his celebrity status to make repeated sexually explicit phone calls to her when she was 16. She accused him of suggesting they should have sexual relations multiple times.

The fourth accuser also claimed that she received strange and often very sexual phone calls from Leto when she was younger.

The four women are among 10 new accusers against Leto. He has been accused of sexual crimes more than 100 times.

Leto Denies the Latest Round of Allegations

In a statement to Reuters, Leto denied the latest round of allegations made against him.

“I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life,” the Oscar-winning actor stated. “These claims are absolutely and categorically false.”

Leto previously didn’t speak out about the other allegations.

The latest round of allegations will be presented in the BBC’s new documentary Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secrets.

“This was 25 years ago… he has gotten away with it,” an accuser said about the misconduct Leto subjected her to.

The documentary will be presented one year after numerous women accused Leto. Los Angeles DJ named Allie Teilz claimed he had assaulted her when she was 17 years old. Nine other women also accused him of sexual impropriety around the same time.

















