The Weeknd Reacts to ‘Heartbreaking’ Death of Collaborator

The Weeknd is mourning the loss of a collaborator following news of their shocking death, calling them “an inspiration.”

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French electronic producer Kavinsky, born Vincent Belorgey, was found dead at his Paris home on Tuesday evening (July 28). Best known for his iconic synthwave sound, Kavinsky rose to international fame with his track ‘Nightcall’, featured on the soundtrack of Nicolas Winding Refn’s 2011 film Drive, starring Ryan Gosling.

Kavinsky collaborated with The Weeknd in 2013 on a version of the song “Odd Look.” The Weeknd has since taken to social media to pay tribute to the late DJ and producer.

“So heartbreaking to hear the news,” the artist, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, wrote on X earlier today (July 29). “An inspiration to so many, including myself. I will continue to honor your name and your music. Rest easy, Kavinsky.”

So heartbreaking to hear the news. An inspiration to so many, including myself. I will continue to honor your name and your music. Rest easy Kavinsky 🇫🇷❤️ pic.twitter.com/ts84bigDCV — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) July 29, 2026

Authorities are investigating Kavinsky’s death, though foul play has been ruled out. French media reported he had been experiencing headaches in the days prior.

Kavinsky Teased Another Collaboration With The Weeknd in 2022

Back in 2022, Kavinsky hinted that another collaboration with The Weeknd could be in the works.

“My friend Prince 85 introduced me to him,” the artist told NME then. “He was one of his collaborators and producers.”

“I happened to just love his voice when I heard it, so we did our track together back then very easily, very simply. This was way before he became super huge and was really accessible and available,” Kavinsky continued.

DJ Kavinsky performing at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony, September 8, 2024. (Photo by Thibaud Moritz / AFP via Getty Images)

Kavinsky also revealed that the pair had been discussing a potential collaboration “for a long time.”

“So something might happen – something might happen very probably,” he explained. “It’s happening soon, and he is still such a nice guy.”

It remains unknown whether the two artists completed any further material together before Kavinsky’s death.

Kavinsky was 50.