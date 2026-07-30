6-Time Grammy Winner Suddenly Cancels Concert, Postpones Several More

6-time Grammy winner Jason Isbell has suddenly canceled one concert and postponed several others.

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Isbell’s scheduled performance on July 31 at Parkstage in Freehold, New Jersey has been canceled, with the venue telling the singer-songwriter’s fans, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, JASON ISBELL & THE 400 UNIT scheduled for Friday, July 31, at ParkStage has been canceled. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The venue also noted, “Refunds will be issued automatically to the original payment method used to purchase your tickets. No further action is required; the refund will be processed directly through your point of purchase. We hope to see you at another show soon.”

Meanwhile, Isbell has also rescheduled his show at Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts for September 4. It was originally scheduled for July 28. This show at Wolf Trap in Vienna, Virginia, which was for July 30, has also been rescheduled for August 20. Isbell’s August 1 show at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre in Roanoke, Virginia, is now rescheduled for August 19.

No details about the sudden schedule changes were provided. Isbell’s next show, which is at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle, Washington, is still on for August 13.

Isbell Recently Spoke About How He Was Preparing For His Tanglewood Show

During a recent interview with Berkshire Magazine, Isbell spoke about how he was preparing for his show at Tanglewood.

“We’re sort of between records,” he said. “I put out a solo record last year, and we haven’t put out a full band record in a while. So I’ve taken this opportunity to make the setlist out of the entirety of my career.”

Isbell also spoke about how he was approaching his performances. “I approach every show pretty much the same way, which is just to go out and try to be in the moment. Sometimes things that take you out of the moment happen while you’re performing, and then you have to work really hard to get back in it and stay in it.”

“The best venues and the best audiences are the ones that give you what seems like cohesive feedback in real time,” he noted. “So, if you’re playing a really loud song and the energy coming off the stage is really high, and the energy from the audience is also really high, then that allows you to stay right where you are. But if for some reason that’s not happening, you have to remind yourself to be in the moment and be participating in the thing that you’re doing rather than judging how it appears.”

However, Isbell admitted that performing can be tough sometimes.

“That’s tough sometimes, but that’s just part of being a pro,” he added. “Also, I understand that there are different reasons for the audience to be subdued. Sometimes, they’re just listening really, really closely. For my crowd, that’s a thing that happens more often than not.”







