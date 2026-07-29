Jared Leto Hit With More Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Tron star and 30 Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto has been hit with sexual misconduct allegations.

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According to the BBC, four women have come forward and accused the actor/musician of criminal sexual conduct. They alleged the offenses occurred when they were teenagers.

One of the women claimed she was assaulted in a motel bathroom by Leto when she was 17. Another woman alleged he threatened her with sexual assault when she was 19, when she was unexpectedly left alone in a hotel room with him.

A third accuser claimed she had underage sexual relations with Leto in California when she was 17, which is considered statutory rape. She said Leto “shrugged off” a conversation about the age of consent in the US being 18.

The fourth woman alleged she had been groomed by the Oscar-winning actor. She claimed he abused his celebrity status by making repeated sexually explicit phone calls to her when she was 16. She accused him of suggesting they should have sexual relations multiple times.

The fourth accuser said she was subsequently sent a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), which prevented her from talking about her relationship with Leto. She refused to sign.

BBC journalists reportedly saw the NDA.

The accuser added that she received strange and often very sexual phone calls from Leto when she was younger.

Meanwhile, one of the other women said Leto instructed a security guard to take her backstage at a music festival after making a lewd comment about her chest during an autograph signing. She was only 14 years old at the time.

There Have Been Dozens of Allegations Made About Leto’s Behavior Over the Years

The BBC also reported that there have been 120 separate allegations made online relating to his behavior towards women over the years.

For the media outlet’s new documentary, Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secrets, 10 women have spoken out. Nine of them are sharing their stories publicly for the first time.

All the accusers said they encountered Leto between 2002 and 2016, when he was in his 30s and 40s.

“This was 25 years ago… he has gotten away with it,” one of the accusers stated.

Allegations against Leto made headlines last year when Los Angeles DJ named Allie Teilz claimed he had assaulted her when she was 17 years old. Nine other women also accused him of sexual impropriety around the same time.

Despite all the allegations, Leto has never publicly addressed the claims.



















