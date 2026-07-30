‘Everyone in McKinney Is Dead’: Weatherman’s Hilarious Reaction to Temperature Error Resurfaces

With temperatures heating up, a 2023 video of Dallas weatherman Pete Delkus resurfaces as he gives a humorous response to a temperature error on live TV.

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In the hilarious throwback video, the WFAA chief meteorologist is seen sharing the forecast when it appears that McKinney, Texas suddenly has a temperature of 101,105.

“100 in Terrell. Right now in Terrell and in Dallas. Your heat index is 107. Everyone in McKinney is dead,” he declared.

Delkus then stated, “The temperature, the heat index right now in McKinney is 10,000. What is that? 101,105. It’s hot in McKinney.”

He then called out his colleague and fellow meteorologist Jesse Hawila for potentially being responsible for the error.

“Jesse Hawila — I thought he was on paternity leave. He’s sabotaging me again,” Delkus said. “105 in Corsicana. The heat index in Meridian is 110. So we’ll fix that. Probably the heat index in McKinney’s about 105.”

Delkus’ high temperature moment received hilarious responses.

“That one comment literally put McKinney on the map,” one YouTube user wrote. “Millions of people never heard of the town before this weather forecast.”

Another YouTube user noted, “This guys ability to keep a straight face when delivering that line is deserving of America’s got talent.”

The Meteorologist Has Been Covering Weather For Decades

Delkus has been at WFAA for more than 21 years and has been chief meteorologist since 2005. He previously was chief meteorologist at WCPO-TV in Cincinnati, Ohio, from 1996 to 2005.

In 2025, Delkus’ colleagues shared nothing but praise for him.

“The thing about Pete is you get the authenticity,” fellow anchor Chris Lawrence said.

Long-time sports anchor and Delkus’ friend Dale Hansen pointed out, “His personality is almost as big as his head. I knew right away he’s going to pop through that TV screen—and he did. He’s basically the same guy off air as he is on air, and those are the only people I like.”

His wife of 35 years, Jacque Delkus, also stated, “He is the most organized, disciplined, measured person that I know.”

The meteorologist’s wife also reflected on his work over the years. “He was determined to make his mark in this market,” she said.

His son, Peter, then said, “I’m proud of the legacy you’ve built. Not just as the city’s weatherman, but as the man I’m lucky enough to call my father.”

His daughter Emily added, “I wish people got to see what our family sees. How generous and thoughtful you are. I hope you feel as loved as you made DFW feel.”