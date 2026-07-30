Rock Band Kicks out Member ‘Due to the Relationship Becoming Unworkable’

A rock band has kicked out one of its members due to the work relationship becoming “unworkable” with the other bandmates.

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In an Instagram post last week, Marmozets’ bandmates announced that they had parted ways with bassist Sam Macintyre despite all their “best intentions and attempts.”

“Please be assured that this decision is in the best interest of everyone involved,” the bandmates stated. “Thank you for all your love and support, and we’ll see you soon.”

Further details about Sam’s departure, including what led to the relationship becoming “unworkable,” were not revealed.

Sam is the brother of the band’s singer, Becca Bottomley, and drummer, Josh. He had been part of the band’s line-up since its formation in 2007.

Macintyre’s departure comes just weeks after the band released the single “Closer to You.” The bandmates also recently released CO. WAR.DICE, their first album in nearly a decade.

The Marmozets Bandmates Previously Spoke About Returning With the New Album

During a January 2026 interview with NME, the Marmozets bandmates spoke about releasing new music for the first time in eight years.

“Becca and I had been writing a bunch, and this was the first one that felt like it was at the level it should be, it was the first one we were really confident in,” Jack, Becca’s husband and guitarist, stated. “It just caught everyone’s ears and it was a no-brainer.”

Becca then shared, “We wrote it very quickly off-the-cuff, and those are always the songs that you end up loving. I needed to get it out there. These were memories that I kept going over in my head, and to actually put it into a song was the best way.”

Speaking about the band’s latest album, Jack said, “We feel like this is a bit of a stepping stone record with where we can see things going. Our influences have changed. As we get older, we go further back in terms of what music we listen to. Without sounding pretentious, we pretty much only listen to old vinyl. A lot of it is more obscure stuff. We’re massively into The Cramps and DEVO at the moment.”

Becca also described the album as “a book, with has a beginning, a middle and an end.”

“It has a happy ending, which is what I’m all about!” she said. “I’m not going too far for the Disney classic. It’s just representing personal stories and togetherness, and every song is diverse. It’s not just an album about breakups or hating the world, it’s an album about everything. I’ve dived deep.”

“There’s poetry and words that I’ve never spoken before,” she added. “I’ve worked really hard to make sense of my mind.”