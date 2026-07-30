dj-gets-hitched-to-model-in-las-vegas

A chart-topping DJ known for collaborating with some of music’s biggest names decided to swap the decks for wedding vows and tie the knot with his model girlfriend in Las Vegas this summer.

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TMZ reported that Alesso, the 35-year-old Swedish DJ and record producer born Alessandro Renato Rodolfo Lindblad, secretly married model Erin Michelle Cummins, 34, back in June.

According to the marriage license obtained by the outlet, the couple wed on June 20 in Las Vegas.

DJ Alesso and Erin Michelle Cummins at the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas, November 23, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Alesso, who has collaborated with artists like Katy Perry and Usher, also holds a residency in Vegas with the Tao Group.

That said, Alesso and Cummins kept the celebrations rolling. Rumour has it the couple held a second ceremony in Italy in July, with DJ heavyweights Martin Garrix, Sebastian Ingrosso, Marshmello, and Dillon Francis flying in to party with the newlyweds.

TMZ also notes that the rumors are supported by Cummins’s recent Instagram story, which shows her on a boat on what appears to be Lake Como. The location holds special significance for the couple, as it’s the same spot where Alesso proposed in 2024, making it a fitting place for a wedding celebration.

Cummins also had a bridal shower at Nobu Malibu, dropping a series of sweet snaps on Instagram with the caption… “The most beautiful bridal shower, surrounded by so much love.”

From Las Vegas vows to Lake Como celebrations and a star-studded Italian bash, it’s safe to say Alesso and Cummins truly know how to keep the party going. Here’s to a lifetime of love, good music, and never-ending celebrations…