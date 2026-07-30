country-music-star-experiences-terrifying-accident-during-family-vacation

Country music star Tyler Hubbard is on the mend following an unexpected and terrifying accident during a family vacation.

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In a post on Instagram last weekend, the Florida Georgia Line bandmate’s wife, Hayley Hubbard, was seen removing a fishing hook that was lodged in the back of his head.

“Breakfast had to wait…” he captioned the post.

The video showed Hayley inspecting the wound as one of the couple’s children asked her if Tyler was bleeding. The singer previously posted videos of himself fishing while on vacation.

“Probably not bleeding a lot, but it might be a little,” Tyler told his child.

Hayley then asked, “Are there any tricks to this?”

A child told Tyler not to worry because “Mom is just going to pull it out right away.”

Hayley went on to reassure her husband while she got to work on the wound. She told him that he was “doing great” and he was “so brave.”

After finally removing the hook, Hayley declared, “Oh, we got it!”

Despite the situation, the family had a good laugh. Hayley took to her own Instagram to post about the incident and the trip.

“All the memories made were worth the shlepping and loading up and unpacking and fun that comes along with camping,” she wrote. “Next time we’ll try to avoid fish hooks in the head.”

Along with the hook incident, Hayley shared clips of the family hanging out, swimming, having bonfires and more while on the trip.

The Family Vacation Occurred Just After Hubbard Teased Reunion with Florida Georgia Line Bandmate Brian Kelley

As previously reported, Hubbard teased that he and Florida Georgia Line bandmate Brian Kelley were planning a reunion just four years after the band disbanded.

During a recent interview, Hubbard said, “I would say we got something in the works for next year. We’re excited. BK and I have been hanging out, having a good time, and you know, kind of itching to get back on stage.”

“So we’ll probably put some shows together next year,” he revealed. “And that’s about as much as we’ve planned at this point. But we’re both excited; it’s gonna be a fun year next year.”

Hubbard further admitted that seeing the online reaction to his and Kelley’s reunion at CMA Fest 2026 earlier this year made him emotional.

“Yeah, it was cool, it was a great moment,” he pointed out about the reunion. “It was kind of that moment where it felt like everyone around us and the fans and everyone online got to experience the power and the healing that BK and I have been getting to experience for the last year or so. Yeah, it was cool.”

