Legendary Singer Dies at 84: RIP to Arlene Smith

Arlene Smith, the voice behind The Chantels’ beloved 1957 classic “Maybe,” has passed away.

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Her friend Matt Beckoff told The Hollywood Reporter that the veteran singer died from natural causes at a New York City hospital on Wednesday (July 29).

Smith founded The Chantels in the early 1950s. The group’s roots began in the choir of Saint Anthony of Padua in the Bronx.

At just 12 years old, Smith and her bandmates Lois Harris, Sonia Goring, Jackie Landry, and Renée Minus auditioned for record producer Richard Barrett at Carnegie Hall. The group signed with End Records in the summer of 1957 and released their debut single, “He’s Gone,” which reached No. 71 on the Billboard Hot 100.

(L-R) Arlene Smith, Jackie Landry (seated at piano), Rene Minus and Sonia Goring of The Chantels in 1957. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Of course, their second release, “Maybe,” became the group’s biggest hit. It reached No. 15 on the pop chart and No. 2 on the Billboard R&B chart.

The Chantels went on to appear on American Bandstand before releasing “Every Night (I Pray)” and “I Love You So” in 1958. They were dropped by End Records the following year.

Arlene Smith Embarks on a Solo Career

When Smith left for a solo career, the remaining four members continued as The Chantels. The group made a comeback, getting back inside the Top 20 in 1961 with their hit “Look in My Eyes.”

In the 1970s, Smith fronted a new group called Chantels — dropping the “The” — which included Carol Douglas, later known for her disco hit “Doctor’s Orders,” and Louise Bethune.

Arlene Smith of The Chantels performing in September 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Bill Tompkins/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, in 2002, The Chantels were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame.

After her music career came to an end, Smith dedicated herself to teaching elementary school in the Bronx, where she remained until retirement. She never married and had no children.

Arlene Smith was 84.