Janet Jackson’s Second Ex-Husband, Rene Elizondo, Is Still Working In The Entertainment Industry

Janet Jackson became a bona fide star with smash-hit albums such as Control (1986) and Rhythm Nation 1814 (1989). Her sizzling dance moves added to her mystique and huge fan following. Only Mariah Carey surpassed Jackson’s success during the 1990s, according to Billboard.

Jackson’s divorce from her second husband Rene Elizondo reportedly cost her a bundle. Here’s what Elizondo is doing now.

Elizondo Reportedly Got More Than $10 Million In His Divorce Settlement With Janet Jackson

(Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The pop princess secretly wed Elizondo on March 31, 1991. Jackson had personal reasons for keeping her marriage to Elizondo shielded from public view. According to Rolling Stone, Jackson explained, “Since I was a child, my personal life has been lived in the public eye. At times, this has been very difficult. I hope my fans will understand.”

The two seem to have been incredibly close. “I think maybe once—no, twice—we were away from each other, for at the very most a week,” Jackson said (per the Cinemaholic).

Elizondo, who was born in Durango, Mexico on July 16, 1982, took steps to end their union by filing for divorce in 2000. He allegedly wanted $25 million from Jackson even though they had a prenup.

According to Forbes, he supposedly said he signed it under pressure. Three years later, in 2003, they reached a settlement. Elizondo reportedly got a hefty $10 million.

When they split, Elizondo’s attorney, Manley Freid, reportedly said that Elizondo only wanted from Jackson what was legally due him. “…Rene is not looking to nickel and dime Janet to get what he’s entitled under the law.”

Attorneys in Beverly Hills representing Jackson had no comment in accordance with their policy of not discussing their clients with the media.

The pair certainly had a love of music—and a conspicuous flair for it—in common. They made it the foundation of their professional lives. Elizondo, a music video director, dancer, and songwriter, met Jackson when he was one of LaToya Jackson’s backup dancers.

Jackson’s music videos for “Together Again, Deeper Remix,” “That’s the Way Love Goes,” and “Again” were directed by Elizondo. He was one of the producers and songwriters on Jackson’s album The Velvet Rope, along with Jackson herself, Terry Lewis, and Jimmy Jam. The LP was wildly successful, going triple-platinum.

It’s possible that Elizondo’s status and clout in the industry were enhanced by his association with Jackson.

Celebrity stylist Wayne Scot Lucas, who knew Jackson, said of Elizondo, “He had so much power off her back that you just didn’t cross René” (per Buzzfeed News).

He Continues To Work In The Entertainment Industry

Elizondo is still using the creativity and craftsmanship he displayed in his projects with Jackson. He was a prolific music video director in the 2010s. Elizondo directed A.J. McLean’s Night Visions (2018) and the Backstreet Boys’ Chances (2018).

He shifted gears in 2022 and was a producer of a hard-hitting documentary on the opioid crisis, People Like You. The film looks at what it feels like to be dealing with opioid addiction as told by those who are confronting the issue.

Elizondo is also a podcast host on Pretty Messed Up.

He Remarried in 2010

Elizondo still lives in California, according to The Cinemaholic. He and his wife, Britt Coelho, share a daughter, Elin, who was born on October 9, 2011.

Rene Elizondo was deeply involved with Janet Jackson’s career. They seemed to be happy and compatible during their good times.

Eventually, their marriage ended, but it looks as if Elizondo is doing well personally and professionally these days, thanks to his solid second marriage, fatherhood, and successful professional life.