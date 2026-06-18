Jane Yolen, Author Behind 100s of Beloved Books, Dead at 87

Jane Yolen, the prolific and award-winning author whose imaginative stories captivated generations of readers, has died at the age of 87.

Videos by Suggest

Yolen died on June 11 at her home in Hatfield, Massachusetts, according to announcements shared by her family. Her daughter, author Heidi E.Y. Stemple, confirmed the news in a social media post, writing that Yolen passed away peacefully.

Over a career that spanned more than six decades, Yolen became one of the most influential figures in children’s and young adult literature. She wrote or edited more than 450 books, producing an extraordinary body of work that ranged from picture books and fantasy novels to poetry, folklore collections and historical fiction.

Jane Yolen Is Responsible For Countless Kids Stories

Readers around the world embraced many of her best-known titles, including Owl Moon, The Devil’s Arithmetic, The Emperor and the Kite, the Pit Dragon Chronicles series and the popular How Do Dinosaurs…? books. Her stories often blended folklore, history and fantasy while exploring themes of courage, family and identity.

Born on February 11, 1939, in New York City, Yolen developed a passion for storytelling at an early age. She attended Smith College and began her professional writing career in the early 1960s. Her first published book, Pirates in Petticoats, appeared in 1963 and launched a literary career that would continue for the rest of her life.

Yolen earned numerous honors, including the Caldecott Medal for Owl Moon, a World Fantasy Award, a World Fantasy Life Achievement Award and the Grand Master Award from the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association.

Beyond her published work, Yolen mentored aspiring authors. She also served in leadership roles within literary organizations and helped shape the careers of countless writers. Colleagues remembered her as a generous advocate for storytelling and literacy.

Yolen remained active as a writer until the end of her life. Her final book, Terror Birds, is scheduled for posthumous publication in July. She is survived by her children, Heidi, Adam, and Jason, as well as grandchildren.