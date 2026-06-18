‘Elf’ and ‘Friday’ Actor Arrested in Florida

Faizon Love, an actor best known for his roles in Friday and Elf, was arrested in Florida on two contempt-of-court charges.

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According to booking records obtained by TMZ, Love was arrested in Hillsborough County and booked into the Orient Road Jail in Tampa on Tuesday. The contempt of court charges apparently stem from a paternity case he is currently involved in.

Love previously experienced legal woes following an altercation at a hotel in 2024. TMZ reported at the time that the actor was accused of ripping a credit card reader out of its holder in a fit of rage after a San Diego hotel clerk told him she couldn’t provide the room he had booked. He ended up hitting a clerk with the reader.

He was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon and enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury. After the news broke about the incident, he took to Instagram and asked Friday writer DJ Pooh and actor Ice Cube to “come get” him.

Love Was Previously Arrested For Assaulting a Valet in Columbus, Ohio

The Florida arrest also occurred nearly a decade after Love made headlines over his arrest for allegedly attacking a valet at John Glen Columbus International Airport in Columbus, Ohio.

Law enforcement officials said Love had grabbed the valet behind the neck and thrown him to the ground. He also knocked the valet into a desk before pushing him down.

Defense attorney John Moore stated there was a disagreement over payment, which led to the violent altercation. The actor also told TMZ that he was upset over a $1,000 charge for long-term parking at the airport. However, he alleged that the valet first gave him an attitude and even threatened to “put hands” on him.

Love also claimed that he assaulted the valet after they spat on him. The actor was charged with a misdemeanor count of assault.

Moore stated that Love was innocent; he was trying to get into his vehicle. “He was basically trying to get away from the incident,” Moore noted.

The actor ended up receiving a 180-day jail sentence. He also had to pay a $500 fine for the incident.

Although he admitted to the valet incident, Love reportedly believed the hotel situation was “harmless.”