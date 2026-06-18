fbi-said-to-have-foiled-alleged-plot-to-attack-white-house-ufc-event

Following the UFC Freedom 250, the FBI announced it had foiled an alleged plot to attack the White House during the event.

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According to Fox News Digital, five people have been arrested across the country. They were all charged with conspiracy to commit murder and other counts. FBI investigators have recovered firearms, ammunition, and encrypted text messages of 23 people suspected of taking part in the plot.

Those involved notably shared maps and photos of the area in and around the White House. They also discussed the need for escape routes following the planned attack.

FBI officials further stated the plot involved using explosive-laden drones to hit a building near the event. This would lead to a mass evacuation and steer the crowd towards a pre-stage sniper team.

The “second wave” of suspects would allegedly plan to storm the White House gate.

Among the suspects was Tycen Proper, 19. He was arrested in Cincinnati on June 10. Proper reportedly spent $3,000 of his “graduation money” to purchase “lots of” ammunition, guns, extra magazines, and other items for the alleged attack.

Proper’s father stated that he had quit his job after meeting others online to conduct “missions” and “recons.”

Meanwhile, two other suspects were arrested in California.

FBI Director Kash Patel Speaks Out About White House UFC Plot

In a statement on X, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that the FBI foiled the White House UFC plot.

“On June 10, FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C. involving individuals outside of the National Capital Region,” Patel stated. “And thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold.”

Patel further shared, “While the result represented the best of investigative work, it was also nothing out of the ordinary for this law enforcement team – we are built to detect, respond to, and bring to justice those who threaten the lives of American citizens – particularly during large gatherings like the historic UFC 250 fight. That’s exactly what we did here.”

“I want to thank our great agents and partners,” Patel then added. “This work remains ongoing, and we will continue to update the public as permitted.”