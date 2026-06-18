bravo-reality-tv-star-reportedly-fired-after-scandal

Bravo reality TV star West Wilson will reportedly not be returning for Season 11 of Summer House following a production scandal.

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Sources close to the situation told TMZ that West was not asked to return for the show’s upcoming season and will not return when production resumes in early July.

However, the insiders noted that the door “isn’t completely closed” for Wilson, and he may be appearing as a “cameo” for the season at some point. Wilson joined the cast in Season 8.

Meanwhile, another source confirmed to Us Weekly that Wilson would not return for Season 11. “It was a mutual decision between the network and West,” the insider pointed out. They also said that Wilson went into the Season 10 reunion “already feeling like his time on the show was coming to an end.”

“It became even clearer that there wasn’t a long-term fit anymore,” the source noted. “He is at peace with the decision and is focusing on his podcast and other business ventures.”

Wilson’s not being called back to the show comes amidst some drama between him and some castmates.

Rumors started circulating about him and his new relationship with castmate Amanda Batula earlier this year. The duo confirmed they are dating in a statement in late March, just a couple of months after Batula split from her now-estranged husband, Kyle Cooke.

The relationship was met with some criticism due to Batula’s friendship with Ciara Miller, who previously dated West. Miler and West’s relationship was one of the reality TV show’s biggest storylines and ended dramatically in 2023. The breakup led to tension within the house in the seasons that followed.

Wilson Tells Cooke That He’s Loved Batula For a ‘Very Long Time’ during the ‘Summer House’ Reunion Special

During the Summer House Season 10 reunion special, Wilson made his feelings about Batula very clear to Cooke.

“I do love her and have for a very, very long time,” he told Cooke, after stating that the truth could be possibly hurtful.

In response, Cooke stated that Wilson owed his ex, Meija Moreno, an apology. The former couple dated for more than a year until Wilson and Batula announced their relationship.

While appearing at the reunion, Meija said she thought she and Wilson were exclusive.

Wilson responded by stating he told her last fall he was seeing other women. “I’ve been not clear with a zillion women that I’ve dated prior to this,” he said.

He further admitted to “secretively” dating her.