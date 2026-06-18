Last Living Singer in Beloved Group Has Died: Teddie Beverley Was 99

Teddie Beverley, the last surviving member of the famed British vocal trio the Beverley Sisters, has died at the age of 99, bringing an end to one of the most successful and recognizable singing groups of postwar Britain.

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Beverley died on June 17, according to tributes shared on social media and published reports. She was the final surviving member of the Beverley Sisters, whose close harmonies, matching appearances and television performances made them household names during the 1950s and 1960s.

Born Hazel Pamela Chinery in London in 1927, Beverley performed alongside her twin sister, Babs, and older sister, Joy. The three sisters first sang together as the Chinery Sisters before BBC producer Cecil Madden helped launch their professional career and suggested the name that would make them famous: the Beverley Sisters.

One Of The Three Voices Behind Classic Songs

The trio rose to prominence through radio broadcasts, stage appearances and television performances. They appeared regularly on variety programs and released more than 250 songs during their career. Their recordings included popular hits such as “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” “Little Drummer Boy,” and “Little Donkey.”

The Beverley Sisters became known for their polished harmonies, coordinated stage presentation and family-friendly image. Yet they also recorded songs that gently challenged social conventions, including the 1953 release “We Have to Be So Careful” and the 1958 novelty song “It’s Illegal, It’s Immoral (Or It Makes You Fat).”

Their popularity extended beyond the recording studio. The sisters supported major entertainers including Bob Hope and Danny Kaye and appeared in five Royal Variety Performances. Their rendition of Irving Berlin’s “Sisters,” featured in the film White Christmas, became one of their signature numbers.

Industry observers often described the group as among the most successful female vocal acts in Britain. During the height of their fame, they ranked among the country’s best-paid entertainers and maintained a strong following for decades.

After stepping away from the spotlight in the late 1960s, the sisters returned to performing in the 1980s and found new audiences through live appearances and charity events. In 2006, all three sisters received MBEs for services to entertainment.

Joy Beverley died in 2015, and Babs Beverley died in 2018. Teddie remained the final link to the celebrated trio’s legacy.

She is survived by her daughter, Sasha, and granddaughter, Francesca. Her death closes the final chapter of a group that helped define British popular entertainment for generations.