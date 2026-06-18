Family Confirms Death of Comedian/Actor Tom Dreesen

Stand-up comedian and actor Tom Dreesen, whose career spanned more than five decades and included hundreds of television appearances as well as a long association with Frank Sinatra, has died at the age of 86.

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Dreesen’s family confirmed his death in a statement released on June 17. The family said the veteran entertainer died after a career that brought “laughter, heart, and humanity to audiences across America.” No cause of death was disclosed.

Born on Sept. 11, 1939, in Chicago and raised in nearby Harvey, Illinois, Dreesen served in the U.S. Navy before beginning his entertainment career. While working as an insurance salesman, he met comedian and actor Tim Reid.

The pair, Tim and Tom, formed one of America’s first interracial stand-up comedy duos during a period of significant racial tension in the United States. Their act used humor to address social issues and helped break barriers in the comedy industry.

Tom Dreesen Went On To Form A Solo Career

After the duo parted ways in the mid-1970s, Dreesen built a successful solo career.

He became a familiar face on late-night television, making more than 500 national television appearances. Audiences frequently saw him on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, and he later became a regular guest and occasional guest host on The Late Show with David Letterman.

Dreesen also earned recognition for his work as an opening act for some of entertainment’s biggest names. He toured extensively with Frank Sinatra, serving as the legendary singer’s opening act for more than a decade. He also performed with entertainers including Sammy Davis Jr., Liza Minnelli, Gladys Knight, Smokey Robinson and Tony Orlando.

As an actor, Dreesen appeared in numerous television series and films. His credits included Murder, She Wrote, Columbo, Touched by an Angel, WKRP in Cincinnati, and Mel Brooks’ 1987 comedy film Spaceballs.

Beyond entertainment, Dreesen supported charitable causes, worked as a motivational speaker and served as an ambassador for the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Dreesen is survived by his children and grandchildren.