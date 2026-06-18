Fan-Favorite Comedian and TV Personality Diagnosed With Incurable Cancer

Fan-favorite comedian and TV personality Richard Herring announced this week that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

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In a post on his Substack, Herring opened up about the news and included a photo of him starting his cancer treatment.

“I have blood cancer,” he explained. “And God is determined to make sure I get the funniest cancers possible and this one is called hairy cell leukemia.”

He then gave the “other bad news” – the cancer is incurable.

“The good news is that it’s entirely treatable,” Herring continued. “And will not kill me.”

He did note that the treatment for the disease has a “tiny chance” of killing him. However, he was optimistic about that, noting that loading a dishwasher could also kill him.

“I will of course be using the fact that I have incurable cancer for all it’s worth for the rest of my (hopefully long) life,” Herring jokingly pointed out. “I can get out of doing other people’s podcasts, any social event I don’t fancy and also set up a justgiving page with me with a sad face, hugging my kids and asking for money to help them once I’m gone.

He further confirmed, “It’s not even a scam. It’s all true. I just won’t mention that fact that it’s treatable.”

Along with hairy cell leukemia, Herring was previously diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Herring Says It’s ‘Pretty Annoying’ to Be Diagnosed With Another Cancer

Continuing to speak about his health, Herring wrote that it was “pretty annoying that he was diagnosed with another cancer.

“It’s pretty annoying to get another cancer just after the other one is basically at the all-clear stage,” he stated. “Not least because I can’t do another show and book about it so soon. But this one has been bubbling under for a few years.”

He further noted that his doctors found a few of the cells in his bone marrow a little more than a decade ago. However, it didn’t “get any worse,” and after five years of testing, the doctor said it was “probably going to be OK.”

“I’d sort of forgotten about it to be honest,” he admitted. “It’s not linked [to] the testicular cancer. Someone up there just doesn’t like me. But they don’t hate me that much.”

Herring then added that he wasn’t too worried or upset about the situation. But he did admit that he was “not delighted” to have had two cancers before the age of 60.