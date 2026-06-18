The Sabrina Carpenter Stalker Situation Is Getting Scarier

The legal battle surrounding an alleged stalker of pop star Sabrina Carpenter has taken a troubling new turn after the man accused of repeatedly showing up at her home formally challenged her request for a permanent restraining order.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, 31-year-old William Applegate is asking a court to deny Carpenter’s request for a long-term protective order. The development comes just weeks after Carpenter secured a temporary restraining order following a series of incidents that she described as alarming and threatening.

Carpenter’s legal filing alleges that Applegate appeared at her Los Angeles-area residence multiple times in May. She claims he attempted to enter the property through the front door on May 23. Thankfully, her security team and a subsequent police response intervened. Authorities arrested him on suspicion of trespassing.

The singer also alleges that the encounters did not end with the arrest. In court documents, she said Applegate returned to the area less than 24 hours later and appeared again the following day. Carpenter has stated that she does not know Applegate and has never communicated with him.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Stalker Concerningly Opposes Her Restraining Order

What has raised additional concerns is the reasoning Applegate reportedly offered in his opposition to the restraining order. According to the outlet, he argued that Carpenter did not actually want the protective order. He claimed that her security team, attorneys and law enforcement officials were responsible for pursuing the action.

He also reportedly asserted that Carpenter’s performances at the Coachella music festival were directed specifically at him.

In Carpenter’s filing, she described Applegate as a “complete stranger” and said his conduct caused severe emotional distress. She argued that his repeated appearances near her home reflected an escalating pattern of behavior that left her fearful for her safety.

Law enforcement officials involved in the case have also expressed concern. Court filings cited by multiple outlets indicate that investigators viewed the alleged conduct as consistent with obsessive stalking behavior that can present increasing risks to victims over time.

A court hearing is scheduled for later this month to determine whether the temporary restraining order should become permanent.