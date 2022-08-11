Jane Fonda Opens Up About Regretting Plastic Surgery, Her Attitude On Aging

Jane Fonda has made millions off of her looks. While maintaining her iconic physique has been paramount to her success over the years, she recently revealed that she has no intention of hiding her age. At 84 years young, Fonda is sharing her unique outlook on aging.

‘Stop Being Afraid About Getting Older’

In a new interview with Vogue, Jane Fonda is setting the record straight. At age 84, Fonda seems busier than ever. From jetting off to Italy to film Book Club 2, to getting arrested at climate protests, Fonda is proving that there’s still plenty of life to be lived in your 80s. And, according to Fonda, her secret to staying young isn’t what you might expect.

“I always tell people what my age is because I want them to realize it… I’m thinking we all know a lot of women who are wealthy who’ve had all kinds of facelifts and things like that and they look terrible. I had a facelift and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted. I’m not proud of the fact that I had [one],” Fonda admits.

Fonda’s words ring especially true these days when plastic surgery is becoming more and more normalized. While Fonda doesn’t dance around the fact that “money does help” when trying to keep your youthful glow, “good genes and a lot of money,” she insists that it’s not always the answer.

“Now, I don’t know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, okay, you can get addicted. Don’t keep doing it. A lot of women, I don’t know, they’re addicted to it. I don’t do a lot of facials. I don’t spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that, but I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh. Laughter is a good thing too.”

Jane Fonda’s Secret To A ‘Healthy Lifespan’

But Fonda never forgets the value of a good fitness routine. Back in 1982, after a solid two decades on screen, Fonda did a career 360 when she released her first workout video. According to the Jane Fonda’s Workout founder, she wanted to “democratize fitness” by bringing all the tools for an effective fitness routine straight into the home. What resulted was a home-video empire, the first and most successful of its kind.

These days, Fonda is still chasing that same vision of democratizing fitness by trying to bring the power of movement to everyone. In her new partnership with H&M Move, Fonda urges people to stay active in whatever way they’re able.

“I know better than I did even when I was younger that no matter how old you are or who you are or where you are, keeping moving in a way that’s appropriate for your age is absolutely critical to your healthy lifespan,” Fonda emphasized.

Even at 84 years old, Fonda is still a fitness icon, bankable actress, and dedicated activist. At the end of the day, Jane Fonda is proof that you don’t have to stop living your life just because you’re getting older.

