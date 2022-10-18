Find Out Everything We Know About 50 Cent’s Girlfriend, Jamira ‘Cuban Link’ Haines

Curtis Jackson, better known as 50 Cent, is one of the most famous rappers in the world, but what do we know about his personal life? Here’s everything we know about Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines, the Instagram model and entrepreneur who’s been dating 50 Cent since 2019.

Who Is Jamira ‘Cuban Link’ Haines?

Haines is an Instagram influencer, with a personal account that boasts 1.8 million followers. She also runs Instagram accounts for her fitness brand, Cuban Fit, her skincare line, Glow Girl, and her burgeoning real estate career, Linked Investments.

Even though Haines’ nickname is “Cuban Link,” she is not actually Cuban. Her mother is Puerto Rican and her father is Black. Haines was raised in New Jersey, and is the youngest child in her family.

They’ve Been Dating Since 2019

Haines and 50 Cent were first seen publicly together in 2019 at the premiere of Power, the Starz drama that the rapper executive produced. The couple gave some details about their first date on an Instagram Live.

“The first time I went to meet her, she gave me an address and it was the restaurant,” the rapper said. 50 Cent thought he was heading to her house, but Haines said she didn’t want to give him her address right away.

“He wasn’t coming to my house!” the influencer laughed, adding that she wanted to make sure everything was normal before she let her date know where she lived. The couple seem to have a pretty strong foundation, and continually work on their relationship—and that includes making vision boards.

“For 30 days, I [told her], ‘Send me a picture of something you want,'” 50 Cent told People. “Then after the 30 days, I did the same. At the end of it, we put the two vision boards together and talked about the things that don’t match up. It sparked conversations that we probably wouldn’t have gotten to randomly, and it was easier for us to express it because it’s so early.”

The couple post pictures of each other on Instagram from time to time and show up on each other’s Instagram Lives, but other than that, they are a pretty private pair. Based on Haines’ social media presence and many business ventures, it’s clear she’s just as hard of a worker as her boyfriend.

