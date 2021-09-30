Suggest

From celebrities' lives to your life, we have you covered.

Shop
Entertainment·Celebs

Jamie Spears Releases Statement Following Britney Spears Conservatorship Suspension

Jamie Spears has released a statement in response to a judge’s ruling that has suspended him from Britney Spears’ conservatorship.

By Brianna Morton
September 30, 2021
Jamie Spears wears a dark suit outside of a courthouse
(AFP/Getty Images)

Yesterday, the judge in Britney Spears’ conservatorship case decided to suspend the pop star’s father, Jamie Spears, and instead install her choice of conservator. Now Jamie, who had previously run the conservatorship for the past 13 years, has issued a statement via his lawyer about the decision and pointed out a glaring fact in the midst of celebrations, most notably Britney’s outspoken glee. 

Jamie Spears Speaks Out On Conservatorship Ruling

Following a judge’s decision to remove Jamie Spears as head conservator of “Toxic” singer Britney Spears, he has issued a statement via his lawyer Vivian L. Thoreen. In the statement, Jamie expressed disappointment over the ruling and pointed out that this decision doesn’t bring Britney any closer to her stated goal of ending the controversial conservatorship that’s ruled her life for 13 years now. 

“Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally,” the statement began, “For thirteen years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father.” It went on to add that Britney had “voluntarily entered into the conservatorship.” 

The statement continued, “For anyone who has tried to help a family member dealing with mental health issues, they can appreciate the tremendous amount of daily worry and work this required.” The statement also called out the “attacks” from members of the media, public, and Britney’s own lawyer, calling them “false, speculative, and unsubstantiated.”

Where Does This Leave Britney Spears’ Conservatorship?

In closing, the statement pointed out that Britney had specifically “begged the court to terminate” the conservatorship at an earlier court appearance this summer. “It was Mr. Spears who asked the court at yesterday’s hearing to immediately terminate the conservatorship while Britney’s own attorney argued against it.” 

Though he’s been suspended from the conservatorship, the statement concluded, “Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters.”

More Trending News

Britney Spears Sparks Concern Air-Guitaring In Zero Gravity Shorts
Britney Spears Sparks Concern With Engagement Getaway Photos
Britney Spears Flipping The Bird In Engagement Photo?
Britney Spears Instagram Deactivated Amid Conservatorship Changes, Engagement
Britney Spears Suffers Painful Home Injury, Shares Bruised Photo As Evidence
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.