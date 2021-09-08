Jamie Lynn Spears Reveals Hidden Baby Bump In Thigh-Skimming Minidress

Jamie Lynn Spears is showing photos of herself all legs in a thigh-grazing minidress with a massive unseen element. The 30-year-old Sweet Magnolias actress and sister of “Toxic” singer Britney Spears has been taking her Instagram followers on a trip down memory lane, with recent photos showing the blonde in the very early stages of her second pregnancy.

Jamie Lynn, who made headlines for being a teenager during her first pregnancy, was showing shots of herself as she was expecting her now 3-year-old daughter Ivey.

Sharing multiple images, the Netflix star opened with a gorgeous smile and a slinky look as she wore a black minidress, also posing with a pink duster draped around her and holding an award. The Nickelodeon alum, sporting long wavy hair then shared a posed group snap, with a swipe right flashing the star’s famous legs as the outfit was better shown off – complete with high heels.

Jamie Lynn, who has made 2021 headlines for saying she and daughters Maddie and Ivey have received death threats amid her public support of Britney, told fans the photo was a #FBF to “me and my co-writers celebrating our song #IGOTTHEBOY going platinum.”

“I was pregnant with Ivey here, but no one knew yet,” Spears added. The singer, married to husband Jamie Watson, welcomed Ivey with him in 2018, after which she gushed to People, saying: “Maddie was the first one to meet her after she was born. [Ivey] was so peaceful the moment her sister held her.” More photos below.

2020, meanwhile, brought confusion as Jamie Lynn updated her Instagram while rocking a prosthetic baby bump, this as her Noreen character on Sweet Magnolias gets pregnant. Fans were convinced Jamie Lynn was actually expecting her third – the star recently re-shared the image of herself (and her convincing bump) while holding Ivey as she thanked fans.

“#TBT to my last day of rockin’ Noreen’s baby bump for season 1 of #SWEETMAGNOLIAS,” she wrote, adding: “I get asked all the time how it was working on this show, and I can honestly say that it’s a DREAM job… from the cast, the crew, the wonderful environment they create for us to get to do what we love, and to the amazing fans who make it all possible…THANK YOU!”

Jamie Lynn echoes sister Britney in being a mom of two. The Grammy winner is a mother to teenage sons Jayden and Sean, shared with ex-husband Kevin Federline.