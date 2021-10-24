Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Is All Grown Up

Jamie Lynn Spears “can’t believe” her daughter, Maddie Briann, reached a major milestone. A few days ago, Spears commemorated her daughter growing up and attending her first school dance by posting a series of photos on Instagram.

Jamie Lynn Spears’ Emotional Instagram Dedication To Her Daughter

This past Monday, Jamie Lynn Spears shared a series of photos of her daughter Maddie Briann getting ready to attend her first dance. The Instagram post included a number of family photos, featuring her husband Jamie Watson, their three-year-old daughter Ivey Joan, as well as her 13-year-old’s friends. According to Spears’ post, her daughter attended her first homecoming dance.

Spears captioned the post, “don’t worry, I also can’t believe my baby’s growing up and going to her first dance and doing all the things that make time zoom by and stand still all at the same time.” Shortly after she shared the photos, Jamie Lynn Spears’ friends commented their shared disbelief that Maddie had grown up so fast. Spears’ daughter wore a neon green bodycon dress with a matching blazer and sparkling heels for the occasion. As is custom with a homecoming dance, Maddie’s date wore an outfit that matched her bright green dress.

The recent homecoming post wasn’t the first time Spears commemorated a significant milestone in one of her kids’ lives. Earlier in the month, Spears shared her daughter getting braces for the first time, with before and after pictures featured on Instagram. “Guess who added some new metal to her grill???” Spears wrote on her Instagram post to mark the event.

Jamie Lynn Spears In The Recent News

Although Spears got a little sentimental about her daughter growing up, the Instagram post portrayed the actress was happy to be part of the special day. With that, Spears’ homecoming post was much more positive than the recent event she’s been involved in. On Wednesday, CNN reported Jamie Lynn Spears’ donation to This Is My Brave was declined. Initially, Spears intended to donate proceeds from her upcoming book, Things I Should Have Said, to the organization. The organization specializes in mental health and addiction recovery.

However, supporters of her older sister, Britney Spears, disagreed with the choice. Apparently, Britney fans believed Jamie wasn’t supportive enough of her sister during Britney’s conservatorship. “We heard you. We’re taking action. We are deeply sorry to anyone we offended. We are declining the donation from Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming book,” read a statement on This Is My Brave’s Instagram account.