Did Jamie Lynn Spears Originally Name Her Memoir After Britney Lyric?

The Spears family rivalry has turned heads everywhere. Britney Spears, finally free from her conservatorship, is in a war of words with her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears over Jamie Lynn’s behavior during those rough years. One point of conflict is Jamie Lynn’s new memoir, but was it named for one of Britney’s lyrics? Let’s take a look.

Quick Refresher

Throughout Britney’s conservatorship, Jamie Lynn kept a very tight lip. Britney noticed, and now that she’s free of her father, she’s fighting back. The issues between the two sisters run very deep and are all coming to the forefront because Jamie Lynn wrote a memoir.

Essentially, Britney is bitter because she believes she was worked to the bone while Jamie Lynn lived a relaxed life. Britney also believes, not incorrectly, that Jamie Lynn only landed Zoey 101 because of her famous sister. Jamie Lynn attempted to make peace earlier this week, but it fell on deaf ears. Brtiney’s legions of fans believe Jamie Lynn is profiting off the suffering her sister lived through.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CYsxPn-r1zf/

The Title Has Changed

Things I Should Have Said is in stores now, and it sees Jamie Lynn talking frankly about her career, faith, and family. For a brief moment in July, Worthy Publishing listed the memoir on its website under the title I Must Confess: Family, Fame and Figuring It Out. “I must confess” is famously a lyric from one of Spears’ biggest hits, “…Baby One More Time.”

The title disappeared off the site within hours, but the cat was out of the bag. Jamie Lynn denies that this was ever the official title. In a teary appearance on Call Her Daddy, the All That star explained what happened. “That was never the title…That was a mishap that happened where that was just something they put for no one to really grab reference of my book.” It was essentially fill-in text. Worthy Publishing has corroborated this story, and says the Britney-laced title was “incorrect and incomplete information.”

Britney Has Noticed

The title did not escape Britney. The “Toxic” singer made an Instagram post jokingly saying she couldn’t think of a name for her book. Many have read that as an obvious slight at her little sister. Within 24 hours of the book’s release, Britney has posed in what she called her “new …Baby One more Time outfit.”

#FreeBritney fans know full well how Britney has weaponized her outfits in the past, so it looks like this rivalry is far from over. Did Jamie Lynn intend to use a Britney lyric for her memoir? Only she would know for sure, and she denies it.

More Trending News

Britney Spears Shows Off Toned Legs In Insta Pic, But Her Shoes Are All We See

Jamie Lynn Spears Make Bombshell Claim Against Sister Britney, Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Had To Break Up Fight

Jamie Lynn Spears’ Daughter Is All Grown Up