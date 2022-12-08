Jamie Lee Curtis And Jennifer Grey Posing Together Is The Best Picture We’ve Seen This Week

’80s stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Jennifer Grey recently posed together on the red carpet at this year’s Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment gala. Fans loved the pictures as well as the political statement Curtis made with her outfit.

Curtis And Grey Stunned On The Red Carpet

Both Curtis and Grey were huge stars in the 1980s—Curtis with her appearances in movies like Trading Places, Escape from New York, and A Fish Called Wanda, and Grey with her starring roles in iconic films like Dirty Dancing and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

The actresses posed side-by-side while attending The Hollywood Reporter‘s 2022 Power 100 Women In Entertainment gala. Grey looked chic in an all-black outfit, sporting black trousers, a sheer black top, a leather jacket, and chunky black-framed glasses.

(MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Curtis wore a bright red pantsuit and her usual gold-framed aviator glasses. She also wore a t-shirt with the image and name of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman who died while in police custody.

Curtis’ Support Of Mahsa Amini

Amini was arrested this year by the Guidance Patrol, Iran’s religious morality police force, for allegedly not wearing her hijab properly. Her official cause of death was listed as a heart attack, but women who were in custody with Amini claim she was severely beaten by the police and died from her injuries.

Her death has resulted in protests across Iran and around the world, as well as a huge movement on social media to get justice for Amini. The protestors use the slogan “Zan Zendegi Azadi,” which means “Woman Life Freedom.”

Other Celebrities Who Have Raised Awareness About Amini’s Death

Curtis isn’t the only celebrity who has expressed her support for Amini—actress Leah Remini and author J.K. Rowling have both posted on social media about Amini’s death, and British Iranian comedian Shaparak Khorsandi has spoken publicly about the situation.

While attending the gala, Curtis also took to the stage alongside Janelle Monae to present college scholarships to high school seniors from Los Angeles communities. Both she and Grey have become icons for their work in the film industry, and fans were happy to see the actresses show up and support other women in the business.

