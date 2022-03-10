Jamie Lee Curtis’ Face Hasn’t Changed Since First Red Carpet With Famed Mother

As the daughter of two Hollywood legends, it’s no surprise that Jamie Lee Curtis had her first red carpet experience at a young age. Maybe that’s why she’s always walked the red carpet with such ease and in such style. Let’s look back on Curtis’ best red carpet moments, including her very first appearance.

Jamie Lee Curtis: Hollywood Royalty

There is such a thing as Hollywood royalty and if anyone qualifies, it’s Jamie Lee Curtis. Not only does Curtis have years of experience as an A-list actress herself, but she also comes from equally famous parents. While they might have paved the way for Curtis, it was her own talent that launched her to superstar status.

As many of you probably already know, Curtis is the daughter of actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, of Psycho fame. It’s no secret that Curtis’ famous lineage is what got her started in Hollywood. Debra Hill, the producer of Curtis’ first film, Halloween, admitted that young Curtis was specifically cast because her mother was an icon in the horror genre.

Curtis’ Red Carpet Fashions Over The Years

Despite her early leg up, Curtis worked hard, sticking with horror films during the early stages of her career. She eventually broke into more mainstream roles, including a 1983 role in the comedy film Trading Places. By 1994, Curtis had firmly established herself as a Hollywood icon with her showstopper role in True Lies opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Although Jamie Lee Curtis branched out on her own to develop her career, that doesn’t mean her parents, particularly her mother, weren’t involved in her professional life. In fact, Curtis and Leigh appeared in two movies together. Both were horror films, naturally. The two starred in the John Carpenter classic The Fog in 1980.

Mothers And Daughters Stick Together

Over 18 years later, in 1998, the mother-daughter duo once again shared the same big screen for Halloween H20: 20 Years Later. That same year, Leigh was present to witness a proud moment in her daughter’s life: Curtis received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Janet Leigh made sure she was front and center for the honor. We love the mother-daughter lean these two have going on.

Speaking of mother-daughter duos, one of our favorite photos of Curtis has to be this photo of her and her daughter Annie. Curtis is the proud mother of two daughters that she and her husband Christopher Guest adopted. Her younger daughter, Ruby, recently came out as transgender and has been enthusiastically supported by her mother.

Curtis’ First Red Carpet

American actress Janet Leigh (1927 – 2004), her husband Robert Brandt, and daughter Jamie Lee Curtis during an AFI Tribute To Orson Welles at the Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, 9th February 1975. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

It’s amazing how very little Jamie Lee Curtis’ face has changed over the years. This photo was taken about three years before the release of Halloween, and it’s clear from young Curtis’ face that she has no idea what her future holds. For now, she’s her mother and stepfather’s guest but one day, she’ll be the star and they’ll be the plus one.

