Jamie Lee Curtis Drops F-Bombs in Rant Aimed At Critics Choice Awards Joke

Not holding back her true feelings, Jamie Lee Curtis unleashed in a now-deleted Instagram post over a joke that was made at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

According to The Huffington Post, Curtis went off about the comment that The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey made about Wish actress, Ariana DeBose. While presenting the award for Best Original Song with Anthony Ramos, Ramsey used a joke on stage that implied that DeBose couldn’t sing.

“Then there are the actors who also think that they’re singers ― Jack Black, Ariana DeBose, and Ken himself, Ryan Gosling,” Ramsey said. DeBose quickly showed her disdain for the comment when the award show’s cameras panned to her.

Along with Debose’s fans, Jamie Lee Curtis wasn’t a huge fan of the joke. “Are you f—ing kidding me!” the Halloween star stated in the post. “Ariana DeBose is a queen.”

However, it’s unclear if Curtis was referring to Ramsey or the Critics Choice Awards.

Jamie Lee Curtis Opens Up About Everything Going on For Her, Including Her New Children’s Book

During a recent appearance on Today, Jamie Lee Curtis spoke about what’s happening to her and her career at the moment. She also pointed out that her age is a “moment of reflection and excitement.”

“for me, I feel more excited, more turned on creatively,” Curtis said. “I have a new book. I’m heading to go make a movie. I got to be in a TV show. I’m having a creative time.”

Also speaking about her new children’s book, Just One More Sleep, Jamie Lee Curtis said she’s now being less hard on herself. “I’m very much in acceptance of what I look like and I own what I think and feel. And that, to me, is what maturity is,” she said. “You own what you think and feel. I say what I mean. I mean what I say. I try not to say it mean. And that’s a way then to grow into my old age.”

Curtis went on to explain that she’s less focused on the future as well due to her age. She turned 65 this past November. “The present is very hard because they’re growing. You’re thinking about new shoes, new clothes, dentists, schools, things. Everything is the future. And when you’re my age, that isn’t — you’re not thinking about the future because the future means you’re going to be dead.”