‘Mean Girls’ Alum Joins ‘General Hospital’ Cast

Get in, loser, we’re going to Port Charles! A Mean Girls star is joining the cast of the long-running soap opera, General Hospital.

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According to Deadline, Jonathan Bennett will be scrubbing in to General Hospital as Joe Fitzpatrick.

Bennett will make his debut on the long-running ABC soap this May. The role marks his return to daytime television after previously appearing in All My Children from 2001 to 2002 as JR Chandler, a role he took over from another early 2000s heartthrob, Jesse McCartney. It’s so fetch.

Jonathan Bennett attends the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GLAAD)

“We’re so excited to have Jonathan joining our cast,” executive producer Frank Valentini gushed in a statement. “He’s a tremendous talent and will be a fantastic addition to GH.”

Jonathan Bennett’s Impressive Career Beyond ‘Mean Girls’

While his hair still looks sexy pushed back, Bennett has done a lot since playing Aaron Samuels in the 2004 hit Mean Girls. He’s become a Hallmark Channel regular, appearing in numerous projects for the network, including The Groomsmen trilogy. He also hosts, produces, and created the unscripted competition series Finding Mr. Christmas, and recently starred in A Keller Christmas Vacation.

Rachel McAdams as Regina George and Jonathan Bennett as Aaron Samuels in ‘Mean Girls.’ (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Bennett also starred in and executive-produced Hallmark’s first-ever gay-led rom-com, The Holiday Sitter, and just last month, he hosted the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

Per IMDb, his other credits include A Make or Break Holiday, Doctor Odyssey, Hallmark’s Cherry Lane franchise, The Plus One, Fire Island, Snow Falls, Wedding of a Lifetime, Blue Call, Potato Dreams of America, The Never List, Love on Repeat, The Haunting of Sharon Tate, Awkward., Math Bites, Misogynist, and Cheaper by the Dozen 2.

He will next appear in the horror drama Day Six and the thriller The Cabin at the Lake.

Hopefully, his General Hospital character’s storylines will be just as dramatic as his hair is big and full of secrets…