Rapper GloRilla is reportedly pregnant with her first child, and the father is none other than her NBA superstar boyfriend, Brandon Ingram. Indeed, it looks like maybe Ingram has been scoring points both on and off the court.

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Media Take Out recently reported that high-level insiders at CMG (Collective Music Group) are dropping hints that GloRilla is officially expecting. The outlet, never one to let a good rumor go uninvestigated, promptly went down a rabbit hole to find supporting evidence.

The outlet pointed out that they’ve been tracking the burgeoning romance between the “Yeah, Glo!” rapper and the Toronto Raptors forward ever since the pair “hard launched” their relationship in late 2025. That noted that GloRilla is becoming a courtside fixture at nearly every Raptors game.

Brandon Ingram #3 of the Toronto Raptors and rapper GloRilla after a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Scotiabank Arena on April 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.(Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

However, their main bit of evidence comes from recent footage of the 26-year-old rapper. During a public appearance on March 22, 2026, social media went into a frenzy over what appeared to be a “baby bump” in her photoshoot.

“Glo has that ‘pregnancy glow’ for real,” a source told Media Take Out. “She’s been staying low-key, but the label knows. She and Brandon are excited, but they’re trying to keep it private for as long as possible.”

If the rumors are true, this would be the first child for GloRilla and the second for Ingram, who shares a son with model Aaleeyah Petty.

Until the high-profile couple confirms the pregnancy, fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled for more evidence.