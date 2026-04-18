‘Game of Thrones’ Star Joins Robert Pattinson in Next ‘Batman’ Film

A Lannister always pays his debts… and now a Game of Thrones fan favorite is trading King’s Landing for Gotham City, joining Robert Pattinson in the next Batman film.

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Sources tell Deadline that Charles Dance, known for his role as Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones, is in talks to join the cast of DC Studios’ The Batman Part II. If the deal is finalized, he will star alongside Pattinson, who is reprising his role as the Dark Knight.

However, it seems the ravens from DC Studios have yet to arrive, as the studio had no comment on the casting news.

Deadline also speculates that Dance will take on the role of Charles Dent, father of Gotham’s district attorney, Harvey Dent (played by Sebastian Stan). And in what’s shaping up to be an MCU reunion, Scarlett Johansson is set to play Dent’s wife.

Director Matt Reeves’ The Batman was a major post-COVID blockbuster for Warner Bros. after the studio implemented a day-and-date release strategy on HBO Max. Starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, the film grossed $369.3 million domestically and $772 million worldwide. Reeves is set to helm the next installment.

Charles Dance Played the Ultimate Domineering Patriarch on ‘Game of Thrones’

Of course, Dance is no stranger to playing domineering patriarchs. Having famously portrayed Tywin Lannister on HBO’s *Game of Thrones*—one of the most powerful and treacherous men in Westeros—it seems only natural for him to bring a similar energy to Gotham City. Dance also recently starred as Dr. Frankenstein’s father in Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar-nominated Frankenstein.

Charles Dance at the ‘Game Of Thrones’ season 8 premiere in April 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic)

It seems he’s cornered the market on playing dads to tragically two-faced sons…

Meanwhile, The Batman Part II is set to start production in spring and will open in theaters on October 1, 2027.

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