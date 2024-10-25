jamie-foxx-breaks-silence-on-diddy-rumors-surrounding-his-mysterious-2023-hospitalization

Jamie Foxx recently spoke out about Sean “Diddy” Combs and whether the besieged rapper was “responsible” for Foxx’s 2023 hospitalization.

Videos by Suggest

Three eyewitnesses who attended the tapings of Foxx’s upcoming Netflix special, What Had Happened Was, revealed that he addressed allegations connecting Diddy to his hospitalization. However, the audience members had varying memories of what the comedian actually said.

Choke No Joke, a videographer, producer, and director, shared with Comedy Hype earlier this month that he attended two of Jamie Foxx’s three performances held on October 3, 4, and 5 at the Alliance Theatre in Atlanta.

“Jamie has a special coming out on Netflix called ‘What Had Happened Was,’ and I went to the taping of it. It was three days taping. I went to the first show; I went to the last show,” Choke told Comedy Hype.

Choke No Joke, a producer and director, told Comedy Hype that he attended two of the three tapings for Jamie Foxx’s upcoming Netflix special, “What Had Happened Was,” in Atlanta earlier this month. (Image via YouTube / Comedy Hype)

Choke told the outlet that Foxx said at the tapings that “Diddy was responsible for what happened to him, and [Foxx] is the one who called the FBI on [Combs].” It remains uncertain whether the purported comments will be part of the final edit of the special.

The Eyewitness Alleges Jamie Foxx Wasn’t Joking During His Purported Diddy Claims

Comedy Hype asked Choke whether Foxx was simply riffing when he made the comments. “I don’t think he was joking,” Choke shot back.

“Y’all can determine was he joking or not when you see the show, ’cause to me — I’m a new comedian, right? … I know when somebody’s setting up a punchline, and I know when you’re serious,” Choke added.

Choke then doubled down, adding: “After [Foxx] said, ‘Diddy did something to me,’ he said, ‘And I’m the one who called the feds on him.’”

Choke claimed that Combs and Foxx seemed to be “bros” until an unspecified incident reportedly strained their relationship. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Choke then proceeded to spin his theory on the series of events.

“He disappeared, right? He out now, soon as Puff went to jail, right? We see him at the game with [Dallas Cowboys owner] Jerry Jones, right? … We haven’t seen him. As soon as Puff went to jail, [Foxx] was at the [gosh darn] Dallas football game, right? And now he just went and shot his special. And who’s the special strongly based around? Diddy,” Choke alleged.

Other Eyewitnesses Give Conflicting Accounts on What Foxx Said About Diddy at the Tapings

Likewise, security guard to the stars Big Homie .CC also claimed he’d heard Foxx talking about Diddy. “I know [Combs] poisoned Jamie Foxx, and Jamie Foxx reported him to the FBI because of it. … Jamie Foxx reported this man to the FBI because of this,” he said, per Page Six.

Big Homie told the outlet that his insights were drawn from hearing Foxx recount his story during two tapings of his comedy shows, which he attended alongside a client.

Meanwhile, a third attendee, Dennis L.A. White, informed Page Six that he attended both the second and third tapings of the show. White heard a totally different take, paraphrasing Foxx as saying: “People keep asking me if Diddy was responsible. He was not responsible. If he was, I would’ve been dead.”

As with most comedy special tapings, phones were reportedly confiscated ahead of the shows. The general public will just have to wait and see what makes the cut.