Jamie Foxx’s Net Worth: How the Long-Time Actor Made His Fortune

Jamie Foxx has been charming audiences since his 1991 debut on the popular sketch show, In Living Color. Since that time, he’s gone from successful comedian to A-list Hollywood actor, appearing in a string of box office hits and even scoring an Academy Award. He’s also a Grammy-winning recording artist and has been involved in a number of lucrative endorsement deals. So just how much does this multi-talented performer make? Here’s a peek into Jamie Foxx’s net worth.

Jamie Foxx’s Acting Career

Born Eric Marlon Bishop on December 13, 1967, Jamie Foxx has been making people laugh since he was a kid. But he didn’t start performing until he was a young adult, after his girlfriend dared him to take the stage during an open mic night at a comedy club. Foxx loved the experience and immediately began taking gigs wherever he could so he could hone his craft in the stand-up circuit.

He got his big break in 1991 when he became part of the In Living Color ensemble cast alongside Damon and Keenan Ivory Wayans. The hit sketch show launched Foxx’s early career as a comedy star and scored him his own sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show, which aired on The WB from 1996 until 2001. He also appeared in a string of movies during this time, including Toys, The Players Club, and Bait.

In the 2000s, Foxx began transitioning into more serious movie roles. He starred opposite Will Smith in the 2001 biographical drama Ali, playing the famous boxer’s assistant trainer. Four years later, he starred in two hit films that won him critical acclaim—the action-thriller Collateral and the Ray Charlies biopic Ray. Both roles earned him Oscar nominations, the latter for which he won the award for Best Actor. He also won a Golden Globe award, a SAG award, and a BAFTA award for his leading role in Ray.

(Universal Pictures)

Despite all the accolades, Foxx admits he didn’t take awards season or his new reputation as a dramatic actor seriously at first. “I thought there was no way to win that. I took [Oscar season] as an excuse to party,” the actor said in a 2018 interview at the Tribeca Film festival. “I was like, ‘Oh, I’m nominated? Break out the champagne and let’s party.’ I remember having paparazzi on me for the first time. I remember going absolutely nuts. I went to the Golden Globes and there was champagne involved and I was just wrong on the red carpet. I was disrespectful to the process.”

Fortunately, on the heels of his unexpected Oscar win, the Project Power actor learned to take his stardom more seriously. Since that time, he has continued to find big-screen success in both comedies and dramas, including Miami Vice, Dreamgirls, Horrible Bosses, Django Unchained, Annie, Soul, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

His Musical Accomplishments

While his acting career was taking off, Foxx also made major headway in the music industry. While his very first album, 1994’s Peep This, was a flop, he found success in 2003 when he, Twista, and a then-unknown Kayne West released “Slow Jamz.” The song hit number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and was nominated for a Grammy. In 2005, Foxx appeared on Ye’s breakthrough hit, “Gold Digger”. The single also reached number one and was certified 8x platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

That same year, the Any Given Sunday star released his second studio album, Unpredictable. The album was a major commercial success and was certified double platinum. Foxx followed that effort with two more bestselling albums, Intuition in 2008 and Best Night of My Life in 2010. The latter record sold 144,000 copies in its first week of release and featured the Grammy-winning song “Blame It” with rapper T-Pain.

Foxx’s Major Endorsements

Foxx has also become a successful pitchman who’s earned considerable income from endorsements. In May 2021, he bought spirits brand Brown Sugar Bourbon and relaunched the flavored whiskey to much fanfare. The actor often promotes the niche liquor on his Instagram page and says that being a front man for an alcohol brand is perfectly in line with this personality.

“I’ve always lived by the rule that life is short, and you need to go out and do what you want to do,” he said in a 2021 release statement (as reported by Rolling Stone). “Owning a brand that brings sweet life to the party has always been a goal and with BSB we’re making it happen. Before the quarantine, I watched bottles of BSB disappear at all my celebrations and knew this was a brand I wanted to bring into the spotlight. Anyone who tries BSB is going to love it just like I do.”

Along with other notable celebs such as Paris Hilton and Neil Patrick Harris, Foxx hopped on the cryptocurrency bandwagon in 2017, serving as a promoter for the ICO COBINHOOD.

Foxx partnered with glasses brand Privé Revaux Eyewear in 2017. He also fronted an advertising campaign for sports-betting company BetMGM in 2020. Other brands The Kingdom star has endorsed over the years include Canon, CÎROC Vodka, All-Season Sneaker, Bartenura, and Apple.

How Jamie Foxx Spends His Money

With more than 20 years of solid commercial success under his belt (and in his bank), we imagine this star lives a pretty luxe lifestyle. We know he has an impressive car collection that includes highly coveted vehicles such as the Bugatti Veyron, Vanderhall Venice, Lamborghini Gallardo, and Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge.

We also know Foxx also has a valuable real estate portfolio that includes a mansion in Thousand Oaks, California, that he bought in 2007 for a reported $10.5 million. Sitting on more than 40 acres of valuable land, the 17,000-square foot home has 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, and a private recording studio, as well as an Olympic-sized pool, a gym, a custom basketball court, two guest houses, and a five-car garage for his shiny automobiles.

While Foxx clearly likes to treat himself to the finer things in life, he says he does make an effort to save when it comes to things like clothing and groceries. “My friend turned me on to [fast-fashion retailer] Zara, and it’s great,” he said in a 2017 interview with Forbes. “When it comes to groceries, we do [grocery chain] Ralphs. In our business, they’re like, ‘We do the Junction Market, and the so and so, and the organic market,’ and I’m like ‘Man, look, get the groceries, buy it in bulk, we got a lot of kids in my house on the weekends.’ We pay attention to that.”

Jamie Foxx’s Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jamie Foxx is sitting on a $150-million fortune. This high figure definitely makes sense, as the multi-talented performer has been successful in almost all areas of entertainment, from music and movies to TV shows and commercials. He also has a high aptitude for entrepreneurship and has earned a considerable amount of cash investing in brands like Brown Sugar Bourbon.