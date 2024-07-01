Jamie Foxx Finally Reveals Reason for Mysterious 2023 Hospitalization

Superstar Jamie Foxx was recently seen opening up about his mysterious hospitalization last year.

A video circulating through social media shows the actor interacting with people in downtown Phoenix. During the video, Foxx explains that in April of 2023, he had a bad headache. This prompted him to ask his “boy for Advil.” Foxx then snapped his fingers and said, “I was gone for 20 days.”

Jamie Foxx was spotted in downtown Phoenix, where he told a small group of people that on April 11th, 2023, he had a bad headache, asked a friend for an Advil, and then woke up 20 days later with no memory of what happened. pic.twitter.com/wIhuvN9hCC — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 1, 2024

Jamie Foxx Addresses 2023 Hospitalization

“I don’t remember anything,” Foxx explained to the group. “I’m in Atlanta… My sister and my daughter took me to the first doctor. They gave me a cortisone shot. The next doctor said, ‘There’s something going on up there.'”

Foxx pointed to his head before explaining that he wouldn’t go into further details “on camera.”

Foxx’s eldest daughter, Corinne, announced Jamie had “experienced a medical complication” back on April 12 of last year. She continued to reveal that the star was in the process of recovering at that time thanks to “quick action and great care.” Foxx posted a video on Instagram in July to show the world that he was back on his feet.

“I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through,” he said in the post. “I went to hell and back, and my road to recovery had some potholes as well, but I’m coming back.”

He added, “It’s been tough, man; I was sick. But now I’ve got my legs under me so you’re going to see me.”

Dr. Dre Addresses Health Scare

Grammy award-winning hip-hop producer Dr. Dre is also fortunate to be alive. He suffered a brain aneurysm in 2021 which kept him in the hospital for two weeks. Dr. Dre recently revealed that during those two weeks in the hospital, he also had three strokes.

“It’s just something that you can’t control that just happens, and during those two weeks I had three strokes,” he said.

When the legendary producer woke up in the morning on the day he was hospitalized, everything appeared to be normal. Everything, except a feeling behind his ear that developed into “the worst pain.”

“I got up and I went on about my day, and I thought that I could just lie down and take a nap. My son had a female friend that was there and was like, ‘No, we need to take you to the hospital.’ So they took me to urgent care.”