James Kottak, Former Scorpions Drummer, Dead at 61

James Kottak, the former drummer of Scorpions and Kingdom Come, has died. He was 61.

According to the New York Post, the famed musician passed away in Louisville, KY, on Tuesday, Jan 9. There is no known cause of death. However, Metal Sludge reported that he may have suffered a cardiac arrest.

His daughter, Tobi, initially made the announcement, which prompted the Scorpions to post a tribute.

“Very sad news … our dear friend and Drummer for 20 years James Kottak has passed at the age of 61,” the current bandmembers wrote. “… James was a wonderful human being , a great musician, and loving family man … he was our “Brother from another Mother“ and will be truly missed . … Rock‘n Roll Forever RIP James. Klaus , Rudolf, Matthias, Pawel and Mikkey.”

James Kottak first played with the band when it recorded its 1984 hit Rock You Like a Hurricane. He then joined full-time in 1996 and stayed with the Scorpions until 2016. His stint is the longest of any member in the group’s history.

James Kottak Drummed for Several Bands During His Career

An ongoing battle with alcoholism ultimately ended Kottak’s time with the band. In 2014, police arrested him for public intoxication, and the issue only escalated from there.

“We reached the point — or he reached the point —where it was just not worth it,” said the band’s guitarist, Matthias Jabs, per Deadline.

Kottak wrestled with his addiction for the remainder of his life. Two years after leaving the Scorpions, he admitted that he couldn’t fully commit to a sober lifestyle.

“Over the last 10 years, I would say I was 90 percent sober, and then I’d have these struggles and I’d go through a bad two- or three-week period,” he said.

Before drumming with the Scorpions, Kottak spent eight years with the German rock band Kingdom Come, beginning in 1987. He also played with Montrose, Warrant, Buster Brown, Wild Horses, McAuley, and Schenker Group during his career.

James Kottak is survived by his son, Matthew, whom he shared with his ex-wife, Athena Lee.