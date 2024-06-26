James Bond Actor Roger Moore’s Grave Site Vandalized

The gravesite of the late James Bond star Roger Moore has allegedly been vandalized a little more than seven years after his death at the age of 89.

An anonymous source told TMZ they recently stopped by the Cimetière de Monaco, a small exclusive cemetery in La Colle, Monaco, to pay their respect to Moore’s tomb last week. They were looking for a burial site, which has a large family crest.

However, when they finally found the grave site, they said the large shield representing Roger Moore’s family had been stolen. They also presented before and after photos of the site proving that the crest had been stolen.

In the before snap, the crest was seen with a white car placed in a glass box. The after photo shows the crest was ripped off the wall and the car was placed with the flowers.

Het graf van oud-007 Roger Moore is vernield. Dat bevestigt kleindochter @ambra_moore tegenover Bond Blog. Lees verder: https://t.co/KlaqC162EM pic.twitter.com/tXsrOO9tB3 — Bond Blog (@bondblog) June 26, 2024

The Roger Moore fan was shocked about the situation. TMZ immediately reached out to the local authorities about the situation. However, the police were not aware of the theft.

Roger Moore took over the role of James Bond following Sean Connery’s reign. Moore started in seven of the franchise’s films between 1973 and 1985. This includes Live and Let Die and A View to a Kill.

Following his departure from the Bone franchise, Roger Moore went on to star in films The Man Who Wouldn’t Die, The Quest, and even Spice World.

Moore died on May 23, 2017, from cancers of his lung and liver. Among those who attended his funeral were other former 007 actors Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan. Daniel Craig, who was the current 007, also paid tribute to Moore.

Roger Moore Once Reflected On His James Bond Legacy

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, James Moore reflected on his time as James Bond and how he had to put his own stamp on the character following Sean Connery’s departure.

“I tried to find out what Bond was all about,” Moore explained. “But you can’t tell much from the books. There’s the line that says ‘He didn’t take pleasure in killing, but took pride in doing it well.’ So that’s what I did.”

“But the other side of me was saying, This is a famous spy — everyone knows his name, and every bartender in the world knows he likes martinis shaken, not stirred. Come on, it’s all a big joke! So most of the time I played it tongue-in-cheek.”

Roger Moore also spoke about the criticism he received at the beginning of Bond reign. “My acting range has always been something between the two extremes of ‘raises left eyebrow’ and ‘raises right eyebrow.'”

When asked about this bit of self-deprecation, he added, “I can also wiggle my ears.”