Jailed Colorado Man For Alleged Crime Spree Charged With Pregnant Woman’s Murder

A 50-year-old Colorado man, James Benavidez, was arrested and jailed following an alleged crime spree in the city of Brighton. The very next day, new charges, including first-degree murder, were filed against him after a pregnant woman’s body was found in an abandoned car.

As reported by CBS News Colorado, the alleged crime spree occurred on Thursday, August 28. According to the Brighton Police Department (BPD), Benavidez allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle from a man at the Murphy Express gas station on Bromley Lane. Both men engaged in a physical struggle, and shots were fired, BPD alleged.

As BPD officers responded to the scene, Benavidez fled on a bike, only to steal a different vehicle from a business located two blocks away from the gas station, police alleged.

As reported by 9News, the vehicle Benavidez allegedly stole belonged to a decades-long acquaintance of his. Lupe Vazquez told the outlet that the man, whom she even dated at 15, arrived at her home unannounced. She offered him a ride home and made a stop at a local store. leaving Benavidez alone in her vehicle.

When she exited the store, her vehicle and Benavidez were nowhere to be found.

Charges, Body Found

Authorities located Benavidez shortly after, allegedly driving the stolen vehicle, a Dodge Nitro. A pursuit ensued when the 50-year-old refused to stop, police said. Benavidez is accused of firing shots at the police vehicles, hitting them but not injuring any officers.

BPD said that officers returned fire, injuring Benavidez, who was then arrested and hospitalized. He was discharged and booked into the Adams County Jail on charges of attempted robbery, subsequent pursuit, and attempted homicide.

However, the following day, according to a recent BPD news release, police found 32-year-old Keeley Koff, a pregnant woman, dead in an abandoned vehicle. A preliminary investigation revealed that Koff knew Benavidez.

On Saturday, August 30, James Benavidez was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree motor vehicle theft, unlawful termination of pregnancy, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and habitual domestic violence offender.

No details have been shared regarding Benavidez’s and Koff’s relationship or how the alleged murder occurred.