Jada Pinkett Smith’s Latest Statement Gives Us A Clearer Picture Into The Current State Of Her Marriage With Will

Jada Pinkett Smith finally broke her silence about the Oscars slap heard ‘round the world. Her husband Will Smith was roundly criticized for responding to a joke from Chris Rock about Pinkett Smith by slapping the comedian. After many weeks of radio silence following Smith’s apology for his actions that night, Pinkett Smith has finally addressed the controversial moment and how it affected her marriage to Smith.

Where Do Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith Stand After Slap?

On one of the latest episodes of her popular Facebook talk show Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith finally discussed the infamous slap that made her husband Will Smith persona non grata in Hollywood. Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony after Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, comparing her to the iconic Demi Moore character in G.I. Jane.

Rock was reportedly unaware that Pinkett Smith suffers from Alopecia, a sometimes painful skin condition that causes hair loss. Smith went on to win the Oscar for Best Actor in his film King Richard, but the damage to his reputation was already set in stone. Pinkett Smith has been highly talked about in regards to the incident, despite the fact that she took no part in any of the scandalous behavior.

Highly Anticipated ‘Red Table Talk’ Episode

Many fans have been looking forward to hearing her take on the events of that night, which was why her recent episode of Red Table Talk was so highly anticipated. The main thrust of the episode dealt with Pinkett Smith’s Alopecia diagnosis, explaining what it meant and what the reality of living with the condition entailed.

Alopecia: The Devastating Impact The mother of 12-year-old Rio Allred, who suffered from Alopecia and took her own life after being relentlessly mocked and bullied, opens up about her daughter’s heart-crushing death. A woman who worked in the hair industry for more than a decade reveals her emotional Alopecia journey and why it’s more than “just hair.” A top hair surgeon breaks down the different types of Alopecia. A former NBA player speaks out about his hidden pain. Posted by Red Table Talk on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

“Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories. I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people about what alopecia actually is,” Pinkett Smith explained at the beginning of the episode, which was released on June 1.

Pinkett Smith Addresses Future Of Marriage To Smith

“Now, about Oscar night,” the actress continued, “my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile.” She added, “The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one other more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring this thing called life together.”

The tabloids have made much of the slapping incident, including alleging that the Smiths were considering divorcing in its aftermath. We deemed those rumors false when we first encountered them in the tabloids based on what the Smith family has said about their marriage in the past. We’re pleased to see our intuition and research pay off with this confirmation.

Interestingly, Pinkett Smith merely says that the two are continuing to figure out “this thing called life together,” but gives no other opinion about her husband’s behavior that night. We wonder if the couple will ever go deeper into the events that happened in future episodes, or if they’re content to let it pass by unremarked. Only time will tell.

