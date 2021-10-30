Jada Pinkett Smith Clarifies Details About Her Sex Life With Will Smith After Twitter Mockery

The sanctity of the red table has never been held in higher regard. Jada Pinkett Smith continues to spill intimate details about her marriage and sex life with Will Smith. The latest “Red Table Talk” caused a stir on Twitter, so Jada is now clarifying a few of the more scandalous details. Let’s see what’s going on.

Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To Intimacy Issues With Will?

Jada caused quite a stir on social media after she welcomed Gwyneth Paltrow to the red table. Her infamous talk show broke the internet last year when she admitted to an affair with August Alsina right in front of her husband. Her “entanglement” led to thousands of hot takes.

Whenever Jada discusses her love life with Will, the internet perks up. She spoke to Paltrow about her long journey with Smith: “The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old.” The two try to hold one another accountable for openly communicating desires.

Jada explains, “I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That’s a huge pitfall.” She added, “You tell me what you need. Tell me what you want, and on top of it, I know that I have to be accountable to do the same.”

Twitter Has Its Fun

This doesn’t exactly sound too scandalous, but Twitter took this snippet and spun it. Tweets poking fun at Will poured in immediately.

Will Smith every time Jada open her got damn mouth: pic.twitter.com/TXYybJD5Kq — Bill’Nyea the Science Diva† (@thatdlajon) October 28, 2021

Another brought up Jada’s friendship with Tupac Shakur.

I have a theory that Will Smith killed Tupac and Jada figured it out but can't prove it so she spends every day making him miserable as revenge 😭 — MK-ULTRA🇿🇼 (@SadzaWithSoul) October 27, 2021

Folks zeroed in on Will’s apparent frustration with Jada’s habit of airing their dirty laundry on her talk show. This ignores the fact that Will has voluntarily gone on the show many times, and felt comfortable enough to discuss Alsina. Will has endorsed the show by appearing on it, so there’s no sign that he’s suddenly taking umbrage with its existence.

Jada Clarifies Her Message

The Smiths quickly became another trending topic, but it’s fair to wonder why. All Jada described was the need for open and healthy communication in a marriage. It’s all pretty tame. Jada issued a tweet urging folks to actually watch the actual “Red Table Talk.”

Only because I got time today.

Stop making up headlines.

Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves.

Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you❣️https://t.co/wBpqSTTaGi — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) October 28, 2021

Only time will tell if Jada’s explanation stops the mob from tweeting. It never has before.