Why Meg Ryan And Dennis Quaid’s Son Could Be Hollywood’s Next Huge Star

If you watch the Amazon show The Boys you already know who Jack Quaid is. He plays Hughie on the show. Jack is also the son of superstar acting duo Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid. With parents like that and a role on one of the most beloved shows that exists right now, to say he is a rising star is to undersell his career trajectory.

From a small first role in The Hunger Games to a major role in another beloved movie franchise, Scream, with the latest installation coming this weekend to theaters. Quaid is clearly just taking off, and we thought now would be a good time to look at his work thus far, as well as taking a look at some projects that haven’t been released yet but are sure to only make him even more famous. This is the story of Jack Quaid, Hollywood’s next big thing.

Born From Acting Royalty

A child born from two amazing actors is likely to be born with a penchant for acting themselves, and that is just what happened here. His famous father, Dennis Quaid, has been acting since the ’70s and starred in such films as Frequency, Dragon Heart, and Wyatt Earp. He has also moved on to directing and producing as well.

LOS ANGELES – FEBRUARY 21: Actor Dennis Quaid and son Jack attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trailblazers on February 21, 2003 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

His mother, on the other hand, is one of America’s sweethearts. Meg Ryan has also had one heck of a career in Hollywood as well. She was the go-to queen for romantic comedies in the ’80s and ’90s. From When Harry Met Sally to You’ve Got Mail and City of Angels, when Hollywood producers wanted a lovely and likable female lead, Ryan was top of the list.

LOS ANGELES – APRIL 6: Actcress Meg Ryan and son Jack Quaid (C) attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trailblazers on April 6, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

It makes total sense they would give birth to someone who would also have a strong love of acting, and they were able to foster and feed that talent for Jack. Speaking of Jack…

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop

Born on April 24th, 1992, Jack didn’t waste much time when it came to figuring out what he wanted to do with his life. He had his first major breakout role in The Hunger Games franchise playing Marvel in the original film. It was a small role but it landed him on the map and people began to take notice. From there he just stuck with it and never gave up.

After The Hunger Games, he landed a part on the HBO show Vinyl, and began to parlay that into voice acting gigs. What happened next is what really set his path to fame in stone, when he landed the role of Hughie in 2019 in The Boys, Amazon’s massive hit adaptation of the comic book of the same name. The show is beloved by many, and on a show full of superheroes with questionable morals, Hughie is the moral compass and gives it a great deal of heart.

Where To Next

So while it seems Jack may be at the top of his game already, in his eyes, he is still just getting started. His next big project set to drop on January 13th of this year is his role as Richie Kirsch in 2022 Scream, which is the fifth installment of the iconic franchise. Of course, this is a Scream movie, so Jack could even end up being the killer, which would be a trip.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 18: Jack Quaid attends the GQ Men of the Year Celebration at The West Hollywood EDITION on November 18, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

After that, he’s resuming his voice acting gig as Clark Kent in the upcoming animated show, My Time with Superman. The series has no debut date yet, but is said to be animated in the style of Japanese anime, and will drop on HBO Max in the very near future.

The glaring reality for Jack is that he is on the ground floor of a rocket that is about to take off and take him with it. Judging from The Boys and Hunger Games, he has some real acting chops and can hang on-screen with some of the best. But that is to be expected when two amazing actors give birth. Talent begets talent, and the Quaid family proves that.

Jack of all Trades

As if all that isn’t enough, the multitalented Jack Quaid also has a band called Dupree, who have a song called R.B.F. We can’t tell you what R.B.F. stands for and we can’t show you the music video. Please feel free to Google that on your own, just be aware it is NSFW (though it is very funny).

So with Scream dropping this weekend, a new season of The Boys not far off, and a music career with a cult following, Jack Quaid is heading for superstar status, and he’s still just getting started.