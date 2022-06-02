Why ‘The Boys’ Star Jack Quaid Looks So Familiar (It’s Not Because Of His Famous Parents)

Jack Quaid is pretty recognizable, and not just because he’s the offspring of two of the biggest movie stars of the ‘90s. Jack had made a name for himself on his own terms, from appearing in blockbuster movie franchises to starring in hit TV shows.

Jack Quaid’s Famous Parents

Quaid is the son of rom-com queen Meg Ryan and star actor Dennis Quaid. Jack was born a year after the pair married in 1991; they ultimately divorced ten years later. Jack is their only child.

With parents like that, it’s no surprise Jack decided to try his hand at acting. He made his on-screen debut in 2012’s The Hunger Games, playing one of the many teenagers who were sent into an arena to fight to the death in the dystopian story.

His Acting Career

Jack has been working regularly ever since, appearing in movies like Logan Lucky, Smallfoot, and 2022’s Scream. He also starred in Ithaca, the 2015 movie that was Ryan’s directorial debut.

Even though Jack worked steadily ever since he started his career ten years ago, the actor rose to stardom after he scored a starring role on the hit Amazon Prime series The Boys. The show is a critical and commercial success, with six Emmy nominations.

Another role Jack has received praise for is one you might not immediately recognize him in. He is a voice actor on the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks and was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Super Award for Best Voice Actor in an Animated Series in 2021.

With his TV success and his starring role in the latest Scream installment, it’s no surprise Jack is being named one of the hottest young actors today. He’s poised to begin a career in serious roles as well; Jack is one of the many actors starring in acclaimed director Christopher Nolan’s upcoming Oppenheimer.

Jack Quaid’s Personal Life

Jack is pretty tight-lipped about his personal life, but he recently turned 30 and has revealed some details about his relationship with actress and comedian Lizzy McGroder. The two met at an improv show when she pulled him up on stage to do a scene with her. The couple has been together since 2016.

While Jack is definitely what many are referring to nowadays as a “nepotism baby,” it’s clear that the actor is working hard to show he has earned his fame and success as an actor—without the help of his famous parents.

