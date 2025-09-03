Jack Osbourne Slams Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Over Dismissive Comments About His Late Father Ozzy’s Music

Refusing to put up with any disrespect towards his father, Ozzy, Jack Osbourne unleashed on Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters after he made dismissive comments about the late rocker’s music.

Weeks after Ozzy’s death, Waters stated in an interview with The Independent Ink that he “couldn’t give a f—” about Ozzy’s band Black Sabbath.

“I don’t care about Black Sabbath, I never did,” Waters said. “I have no interest.”

Speaking about Ozzy as a person, Waters said, “Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him, in his whatever that state that he was in his whole life. We’ll never know, we didn’t, you know? Although he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense.”

In his response to the comments, Jack Osbourne slammed Roger Waters. “Hey [Roger Floyd] F— You,” he wrote. “How pathetic and out of touch you’ve become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls— in the press.”

He then shared what his father honestly thought about Waters. “My father always thought you were a c—. Thanks for proving him right,” he added, with a clown emoji.

Jack’s comment may not have been an exaggeration. In his book I Am Ozzy, Osbourne criticized Roger Waters and his bandmates. “Pink Floyd was music for rich college kids, and we were the exact f—ing opposite of that,” he wrote.

Ozzy passed away on Jul. 22 at the age of 76. His cause of death was a heart attack. He had been battling coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s.

Roger Waters Hit With Social Media Criticism After Jack Osbourne’s Slam

Not long after Jack Osbourne’s comments went viral, social media users turned their attention to Roger Waters’ Instagram account.

In several of Waters’ latest Instagram posts, critics shared their thoughts. “More people miss Ozzy than will ever miss you,” one critic wrote. “Goofball.”

Another critic pointed out the legacy Ozzy has left. “Ozzy said he’d stop performing when they put him in a wooden box and lived up to that,” they wrote. “The man is a legend. You know you would NEVER draw such a crowd as he did. He’s a globally loved legend. He had a heart of gold. Who is Roger Waters?”

A fellow Ozzy fan added, “You will never be as relevant as Ozzy was. Black Sabbath created a genre of music.”