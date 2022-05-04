Jack Nicholson’s Son Ray Is Following In His Famous Father’s Footsteps

Jack Nicholson will live forever thanks to his films, but his progeny is making a mark as well. Ray Nicholson is following in his father’s footsteps. Let’s learn who he is, and what he’s up to.

A Very Famous Family

Thirty-year-old Ray is one of Jack’s six children. His mother is Rebecca Broussard, a model and actress who was one of the hostages in Die Hard. Ray has one older sister, Lorraine Nicholson, and four half-siblings.

Like his sister Lorraine, Ray has followed Jack into showbusiness. His first official credit came in the Rob Schneider comedy The Benchwarmers in the coveted role of “Kid Catcher #1 Game #2.” His career picked up in earnest in the 2020s when he scored a lead role in Amazon’s Panic.

He’s already appeared in two Best Picture nominees: Promising Young Woman and Licorice Pizza. His father, mind you, is the most nominated male actor in the history of the Academy, racking up 12 nominations and three wins over forty-plus years. Ray enjoys doing short films as well, with nearly half of his IMDB credits coming from them.

A Lot Is Coming Soon

On top of the Jackson White short The Pitch, Ray has two interesting projects coming soon. He’s playing the lead in the thriller Out of the Blue opposite Diane Kruger. The film is about a dull man’s life getting transformed by a seductive but troubled woman. Neil LaBute is directing.

On top of the thriller, Ray’s doing a romantic comedy. His father found immense success in the genre, earning an Academy Award for As Good As It Gets. Ray is going to star in Something From Tiffany’s. The film is co-produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and Amazon, so there’s some muscle behind it. He’ll be joined by Shay Mitchell of Pretty Little Liars, and Kendrick Sampson of Insecure.

How’s His Love Life?

Funnily enough, Ray may be dating another second-generation celebrity. He’s been snapped around town with Delilah Belle Hamlin, the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin. No, Jack never starred with either of them. Delilah denied the rumor, telling E! “as of now, he’s a friend.” They both looked pretty darn happy together in his car though, so we’ll just have to wait and see if something more blooms.

Could He Work With His Dad?

Ray has impossibly large shoes to fill, but he knew what he was getting himself into. While his sister had a cameo in Something’s Gotta Give, it’s very unlikely Ray will get to work with his dad. Jack retired after The Bucket List and only came out for How Do You Know in 2010. Still, never say never.

